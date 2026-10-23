Kolkata Durga pandal stampede: CM blames 'human error'

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has declared the tragic Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede, which claimed 19 lives, was primarily due to human error, initiating a judicial inquiry and promising public disclosure of its recommendations.

IMAGE: Security personnel sit outside the cordoned-off Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede site, in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated on Friday that the Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede, which resulted in 19 deaths, was primarily caused by human error.

An inquiry led by a retired judge has been constituted, with the report expected to be submitted within three months.

Adhikari visited the families of two victims, assuring them of assistance and expressing solidarity.

The state government will implement the inquiry's recommendations and make the findings public.

The Chief Minister will meet representatives of 8,000 puja committees on October 26 to discuss safety measures for next year's celebrations and prevent similar incidents.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede that claimed 19 lives was primarily due to human error, describing the loss of lives as 'very painful'.

Adhikari made the remarks after visiting the residences of two victims, Shubham Sonkar at Bagmari in Manicktala and Mithu Mondal in Shyampukur, to meet their bereaved families and assure them of assistance.

Inquiry And Government Action

"The stampede was primarily due to human error. The rest will be probed by the retired judge who has been given the responsibility of the investigation. The police will assist her, and witnesses will give their testimonies. The report will be submitted within three months," the chief minister said.

He said the state government would implement the recommendations of the inquiry and make the findings public.

"The state will implement whatever recommendations are made. The government will immediately place the report before the Assembly, provide it to reporters and make it available in the public domain," Adhikari said.

Support For Victims' Families

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, he said, "It is my responsibility to stand beside the families. I have assured them of all possible assistance. I would also like to thank the private agencies and political organisations that have stood by the families."

He said he had also spoken to the victims' neighbours and urged them to extend support to the families during the difficult period.

"I also spoke to the neighbours and urged them to stand beside the families, both mentally and physically, so that they do not feel left out during this time," he said.

Durga Puja Scale And Future Safety

Highlighting the scale of Durga Puja celebrations across the state, Adhikari said around 66,000 pujas were organised, of which 58,000 received grants from the state government.

More than 90 per cent of the idols had already been immersed, he said.

"There has been no incident, but the loss of 19 lives within 1.5 to two minutes is really painful and pathetic," he said.

The chief minister also announced that he would meet representatives of around 8,000 puja committees on October 26 to discuss safety measures for next year's celebrations and prevent a recurrence of incidents such as the Chorbagan stampede.

"They organised the pujas successfully, and I will congratulate them for that. But I will also ask them to learn a lesson from the Chorbagan incident," Adhikari said.

He said the committees would be asked to follow the recommendations of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and plan their Durga Puja arrangements for 2027 well in advance.

Stampede Details And Compensation

At least 19 people died, and 25 others were injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on October 17, the day of Maha Saptami.

Adhikari, who went to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where the victims were taken, announced that his government will provide Rs 25 lakh and a Group D govt job for the family of each deceased.

On October 21, the state government constituted a six-member SIT headed by retired Calcutta high court Judge, Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati (retired), to probe the stampede and make appropriate recommendations.