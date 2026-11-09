Kolkata Doctor's Death: Family Suspects Foul Play After Hostel Hanging

The mysterious death of a young doctor found hanging in his Kolkata hostel room has sparked a police investigation, as his family vehemently alleges murder and points to his recent social media posts about feeling unsafe.

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Key Points A 28-year-old doctor, Abhijit Sarkar, was found hanging in his private hostel room in Kolkata on Sunday.

Sarkar had allegedly posted a WhatsApp status saying, "I can't take it anymore" before his death.

His family has lodged a police complaint, rejecting suicide and alleging he was murdered.

Family members claim Sarkar shared cryptic social media posts in the past few days, indicating he felt unsafe.

Police are examining his mobile phone and social media, awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.

A young doctor at the state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found hanging in his room in a private hostel in the eastern parts of the city, with his family alleging that he was murdered, police said on Monday.

Investigation Into Doctor's Mysterious Death

A police officer said that Abhijit Sarkar (28) had allegedly posted a message on his WhatsApp status that said, "I can't take it anymore."

Sarkar, a resident of Nadia district, was working as a house staff member at the hospital where he completed his MBBS in 2018, the officer said.

"Hostel authorities informed his family around 4 pm on Sunday that he had been found hanging inside his room. He was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," he said.

His family has rejected the possibility of suicide and lodged a complaint with the Nagerbazar Police Station, alleging that he was murdered.

"In the police complaint, family members claimed that Sarkar had shared several cryptic posts on social media over the past few days, indicating that he might have been feeling unsafe or threatened," the police officer said.

"We are examining his mobile phone and social media posts. The post-mortem report will help establish the cause of death," a senior police officer said.