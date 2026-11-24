A preliminary medical report confirms that Padmasingh Patil, son of a local NCP leader, was allegedly drunk while driving a car that tragically killed two people in a hit-and-run accident in Kolhapur.

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Key Points Padmasingh Patil, son of a local NCP leader, is accused of drunk driving in a fatal accident in Kolhapur.

A preliminary medical report confirmed Patil was under the influence of alcohol.

The accident, which occurred on November 22, resulted in the deaths of cousins Umesh Patharut (32) and Ganesh Patharut (34).

Patil was produced before the Kolhapur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday and remanded to police custody till November 25.

Police are gathering details and have obtained CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

Padmasingh Patil, son of a local NCP leader, was allegedly drunk while driving the car, which rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two people in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city, according to a preliminary medical report.

Investigation Details Emerge

The 36-year-old accused was produced before the Kolhapur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday, which remanded him to police custody till November 25.

"The accused in the Kolhapur hit-and-run case was under the influence of alcohol," Assistant Police Inspector Amol Salunkhe told PTI on Tuesday, citing the preliminary medical report.

The accused's father, Ranjitsingh Patil, is a former office-bearer of Gokul Dairy - Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, and a local NCP leader. He recently supported the Congress in the Gokul Dairy elections, a police official said.

Cousins Umesh Patharut (32) and Ganesh Patharut (34) were killed after an electric car, VinFast, rammed into their scooter on a road around noon on November 22.

"We are gathering details about the sequence of events. We have obtained CCTV footage from the accident spot. Further investigation is underway," Salunkhe added.