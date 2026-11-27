Indian AI entrepreneur Raul John Aju, a 17-year-old from Kochi, has become an overnight sensation after his selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the AI Journey conference in Moscow went viral, highlighting his innovative contributions to artificial intelligence.

IMAGE: The 17-year-old Indian AI entrepreneur, Raul John Aju, Raul John Aju takes a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Courtesy Raul John Aju/Instagram

Key Points Indian AI entrepreneur Raul John Aju, 17, took a viral selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the AI Journey conference in Moscow.

Aju, founder of Kochi-based AIRealm Technologies, is known as the 'AI Kid of India' and has developed several AI projects including ThinkCraft.

The AI Journey Conference was held from November 26 to 28, 2026, in Moscow, focusing on how artificial intelligence shapes society, business, and science.

The Russian Embassy in India highlighted Aju's meeting with Putin, noting his creation of the ThinkCraft platform.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the plenary session on November 26, with over 300 experts participating.

A 17-year-old Indian AI entrepreneur's selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin at an international conference in Moscow has gone viral on social media, turning the teenager into an overnight sensation.

Raul John Aju, founder and chief technology officer of Kochi-based AIRealm Technologies, met Putin at the AI Journey conference, where he got an opportunity to interact with the Russian leader.

Following the meeting, Aju asked Putin for a selfie, and the Russian president readily obliged.

The Viral Moment And Aju's Journey

"Still trying to process this. From being a little kid making videos for fun to meeting President Putin at 17, life has given me opportunities I never even knew to dream of," Aju posted on social media.

Known as the 'AI Kid of India', Aju said he had "so much more to learn, so much more to do", expressing gratitude to everyone who had been part of his journey.

His projects include ThinkCraft (an AI learning platform), RESQ AI, JustEase, NyayaSathi, and Project 47X (aimed at simplifying legal information).

AI Journey Conference Highlights

Russian Embassy in India said that Raul was among the young AI talents who met with the Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan.

"During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian schoolboy Raul John Aju, who created the ThinkCraft platform, took a selfie with the Russian leader," it posted on social media.

AI Journey Conference was held from November 26 to 28, 2026, in Moscow, focusing on how artificial intelligence shapes society, business, and science.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the plenary session on November 26.

Over 300 experts from India, Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia and Brazil, among others, participated in the conference.