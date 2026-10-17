Kochi Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing Husband Over Daughter's Harassment Claim

Police in Kochi have arrested an Odisha-native woman for allegedly murdering her husband, who she claims attempted to sexually harass her 16-year-old daughter, and then staging the scene as a railway accident.

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Key Points An Odisha-native woman was taken into custody on Saturday in Kochi for allegedly murdering her husband.

The woman claimed she attacked her husband, Ajeeta Naik, after he allegedly attempted to sexually harass her 16-year-old daughter.

She allegedly dragged his body to a railway track to make it appear that he had been hit by a train.

Police became suspicious due to inconsistencies in her statement and took her into custody for detailed interrogation.

Authorities are checking whether to register a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will record the minor girl's statement.

An Odisha-native woman was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly murdering her husband and dumping his body near a railway track here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ajeeta Naik (31), a native of Rugumu in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Elamakkara police are interrogating the woman, who claimed that she attacked Naik after he allegedly attempted to harass her 16-year-old daughter sexually, officials said.

Police said Naik was her second husband and the girl was born from her first marriage.

The couple had been living together at Puthukkalavattom for several years and worked as labourers.

Investigation Unravels Suspicious Death

The incident came to light around 1.30 am when the loco pilot of the Amritha Express noticed a body lying near the railway track between Ernakulam North and Edappally stations, police said.

The Railway Protection Force and Elamakkara police soon reached the spot and examined the body.

A preliminary examination indicated that the man had not died after being run over by a train, police said.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital around 3 am, and Elamakkara police registered a case of unnatural death.

During the investigation to establish the deceased's identity, police found that he and his family lived close to the railway track at Puthukkalavattom and reached their house.

Sexual Harassment Allegation Emerges

Police became suspicious while recording the wife's statement after noticing serious inconsistencies in her account and took her into custody.

During detailed interrogation, the woman allegedly told police that she attacked Naik on the head after he attempted to harass her daughter sexually, police said.

She later dragged his body to the railway track to make it appear that he had been hit by a train, officials said.

Police said the woman's arrest would be formally recorded after the interrogation.

Police are also checking whether to register a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the statement of the woman.

The minor girl's statement will also be recorded, police said.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem, police added.