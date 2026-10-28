Kochi top cop shifted over Mercedes crash probe row; judge's flat searched

Discover how the Keralam government responded to public outcry by transferring the Kochi City Police Commissioner and suspending officers amidst a controversial fatal road accident probe involving a judge's minor son.

IMAGE: The Mercedes-Benz car and the damaged two-wheeler after the fatal crash in Kochi, Kerala. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Kochi city police commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar was transferred on Wednesday, with R Nishanthini appointed as his successor.

The transfer follows mounting controversy and alleged lapses in the police investigation of a fatal road accident involving a minor.

Four police personnel were suspended a day after the incident for their handling of the case, which led to the death of 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan.

The minor's father, an additional district judge, was named an accused on Monday under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The state government has transferred the sensitive probe to the District Crime Branch for further investigation.

The Keralam government on Wednesday transferred Kochi city police commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar and appointed R Nishanthini in his place amid mounting controversy over the police handling of a fatal road accident involving a 17-year-old boy, the son of an additional district judge.

The move came a day after four police personnel attached to the Cheranalloor police station were suspended for alleged lapses in the investigation into the death of Jayabalakrishnan, a 55-year-old roadside eatery owner who was killed when a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by the teenager rammed into his scooter.

The incident has triggered protests by the victim's family and raised questions over the handling of the case, particularly the initial decision to release the minor on station bail and allegations of attempts to suppress evidence.

Kochi Police Commissioner Transferred Amidst Outcry

According to a government order, Nishanthini, an IPS officer of the 2008 batch, has been transferred from her post as inspector general of police, South Zone, and appointed inspector general of police and commissioner of police, Kochi City, with immediate effect.

P Prakash, an IPS officer of the 2004 batch who was serving as inspector general of police, state Crime Records Bureau, has been posted as inspector general of police, South Zone.

He will also hold additional charge of the state Crime Records Bureau and the Cyber Crimes wing.

The transfer of the city police chief follows a preliminary inquiry by senior police officers into the alleged lapses in the case.

Key Appointments And Ongoing Investigation

The accident occurred in the early hours of October 25 at Cheranalloor in Kochi.

Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a roadside eatery near Chittoor, was returning home on his scooter after closing his shop when the Mercedes-Benz allegedly hit his vehicle from behind. The victim died in the accident.

Preliminary findings indicated that the car was travelling at more than 100 kmph.

Legal Action And Probe Escalation

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch wing of the state police searched the Aluva flat of the judge whose minor son was involved in the accident. The search began on Tuesday night and continued into the early hours of Wednesday.

The police on Monday named the judge, who serves a court in Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, as an accused in the case.

He was booked under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which holds a juvenile's guardian or the registered owner of the vehicle liable for offences committed by the minor under the Act.

Considering the sensitive nature of the case, the state government had transferred the probe to the District Crime Branch.