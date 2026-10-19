Kochi Arson: SIT Probes Suspect's Online Searches For Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

A Special Investigation Team in Kochi is investigating a possible terror link in an arson case near a synagogue, as the arrested accused, Ebin Paul, was found to have extensively searched for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi online and discussed him on Telegram.

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Key Points SIT is investigating a possible terror link in the arson near a synagogue in Ernakulam Market.

Accused Ebin Paul searched online for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and discussed him on Telegram.

Paul was arrested for setting fire to Blossom Nursery on October 12 and is now in judicial custody.

Investigators found no direct evidence linking Paul to the Bishnoi gang, but he was influenced by criminal activities.

Paul had previously attempted arson in Muvattupuzha in January and March, and also set fire to a used-car showroom.

The SIT probing a possible terror link in the arson near a synagogue in Ernakulam Market has found that the accused searched online for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and exchanged messages containing references to him on Telegram, sources said on Monday.

Police arrested Ebin Paul (32), a native of Puthencruz near here, for allegedly setting fire to Blossom Nursery, located in front of the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam Market, within the limits of Kochi Central police station, in the early hours of October 12.

On Monday, Paul was produced before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court after the completion of five days of police custody and was remanded to judicial custody.

Online Searches and Gangster Links

According to sources, an examination of electronic devices seized from Paul revealed that he had conducted several online searches for Bishnoi.

"It seems he was influenced by people involved in criminal activities. He was part of Telegram groups named after various gangsters. There were also references to Bishnoi in several of his chats," sources told PTI.

However, investigators have not found any direct evidence linking Paul to the Bishnoi gang.

"So far, there is no evidence that Paul worked for any criminal gang. His activities in the Telegram groups he followed also do not connect him to any criminal group active here," sources said.

Previous Arson Attempts Uncovered

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe revealed that Paul first attempted to set fire to a building at Mekkappad in Muvattupuzha in January and targeted the same place in March this year.

The building, which housed an office, suffered minor damage, police said.

The SIT suspects that videos of the incident were sent to his handlers through Telegram.

Later, Paul allegedly set fire to a used-car showroom in Muvattupuzha before the arson near the synagogue in Kochi, police said.

Ongoing Investigation and Agency Involvement

During the investigation, Paul was taken to all three locations and his residence for evidence collection, officials said.

The probe into electronic devices used by Paul is progressing, with investigators attempting to identify his alleged handlers, police said.

Based on the findings, fresh charges will be added to the case, and the SIT will seek his custody again, they added.

Meanwhile, Puthencruz police, which registered a separate case after drugs, including heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl, alprazolam and ketamine, were seized from Paul's residence, will soon record his arrest and approach the court seeking his custody.

Central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have already collected information from the police about the case, officials said.