Kochi Police Intercept Major Ganja Smuggling Operation

Kochi City police have successfully intercepted a major ganja smuggling operation, seizing 20 kg of the contraband and arresting a West Bengal native involved in transporting drugs from Odisha to Keralam.

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Key Points Kochi City police seized around 20 kg of ganja in Eloor on Wednesday.

A West Bengal native, Sukhchand Sekh, was arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling.

Sekh reportedly transported the ganja by train from Odisha to Keralam, concealing it in a specially fabricated compartment.

He allegedly purchased ganja cheaply in Odisha and sold it at five times the price in Keralam.

The operation was carried out by the DANSAF team following information received by Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.

Kochi City police seized around 20 kg of ganja in Eloor and arrested a West Bengal native in connection with the alleged smuggling, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested person was identified as Sukhchand Sekh, a native of Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Details Of The Ganja Smuggling Operation

According to police, Sekh transported the ganja by train from Odisha to Karnataka before bringing it to Keralam in a specially fabricated compartment concealed with iron sheets to evade detection.

The police had been monitoring him for some time, they said.

Sekh allegedly purchased ganja at low prices in Odisha and transported it to Keralam, where he sold it at nearly five times the purchase price per kg, police said.

He reportedly used the pretext of arriving to collect goods to distribute the contraband in Eloor and neighbouring areas.

The seizure was made based on information received by Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.

The operation was carried out by the DANSAF team led by Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner Ananth Lal, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners of Police Mohit Rawat, IPS, and Arun Pavithran, IPS, police said.

DANSAF stands for the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force of the Keralam Police.