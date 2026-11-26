Kochi police have made a significant breakthrough in their anti-drug campaign, 'Operation Toofan', by arresting two individuals and seizing 12 kilograms of ganja, disrupting a major drug trafficking route from Odisha to Kerala.

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Key Points Two individuals, Jehidul Islam (32) and Feroze Mia (44) from West Bengal, were arrested in Chottanikkara, Kochi, on Thursday with approximately 12 kg of ganja.

The arrests were made as part of 'Operation Toofan', a government anti-drug drive, by a special investigation team.

The ganja was allegedly sourced from Odisha, transported by train, and intended for sale in Kerala at a substantial profit margin.

Police are investigating the buyers of the cannabis and had also seized two and a half kilos of charas worth about five crore rupees from Nedumbassery on Wednesday.

Two people have been arrested from Chottanikkara here allegedly with around 12 kilograms of ganja as part of 'Operation Toofan', the government's anti-drug drive, police said on Thursday.

Jehidul Islam (32) and Feroze Mia (44), who are natives of Murshidabad in West Bengal, were arrested by a special investigation team led by the Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief and Chottanikkara police, according to a statement by the force.

The investigation team took the duo into custody while they were allegedly waiting to hand over the narcotics to someone else at a waiting shed near the corporate office of the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co. Ltd. (KEL) on the Kochi-Madura National Highway, the statement said.

Drug Trafficking Route Uncovered

The ganja was allegedly brought from Odisha by train concealed under the clothes in two trolley bags, it said.

Police said that it was looking into the matter for some time following receipt of a confidential information regarding the drug smuggling.

Giving details of the drug smuggling operation, it said that the duo allegedly bought cannabis from Odisha for Rs 5,000 per kg and sold it in Keralam for Rs 30,000 per kg.

They would return home on the same day the sale was carried out, it added.

Ongoing Anti-Drug Operations

Police said it was investigating who were the buyers of the cannabis from the two.

On Wednesday, the rural police had allegedly seized two and a half kilos of charas worth about five crore rupees from a lodge in Nedumbassery.

A court, thereafter, remanded to judicial custody the accused Muhammed Sirajuddin, a resident of Nileshwaram in Kasaragod district, who had brought the charas from Delhi.