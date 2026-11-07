Doctor In Rape Case Suspected Of More Sexual Assaults, Actors Also Involved

Police are investigating a doctor, Dr Johnson Varghese, for suspected sexual assault of multiple women after digital evidence was found on his mobile phones, while Malayalam actors Athulya Chandran and Bibin Perumpally are also embroiled in the case following counter-allegations.

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Key Points Police suspect Dr Johnson Varghese, a doctor booked in a rape case, may have sexually assaulted more women.

The suspicion arose after police examined Dr Varghese's mobile phones, revealing videos and photographs of intimate moments with several women.

Dr Varghese has been absconding since the rape case was registered on Friday.

Malayalam actors Athulya Chandran and Bibin Perumpally were arrested on Thursday following Dr Varghese's complaint of assault and robbery.

The woman who filed the rape complaint against the doctor also alleged that Chandran and Perumpally lured the doctor to an apartment to delete incriminating videos.

A doctor booked in a rape case, who had earlier accused Malayalam actors Athulya Chandran and Bibin Perumpally of assaulting and robbing him, is suspected to have sexually assaulted more women, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered at the Infopark police station based on a complaint by a woman who is a relative of Chandran, officials said.

Investigation Into Doctor's Mobile Phone Data

Police said an examination of Dr Johnson Varghese's two mobile phones revealed videos and photographs of intimate moments involving several women.

Varghese has been absconding since the rape case was registered on Friday, they said.

Police have decided to conduct a further investigation based on the digital evidence recovered from his mobile phone.

More cases will be registered if women appearing in the photographs and videos approach them with complaints, officials said.

In the present case, the complainant alleged that the doctor had sexually assaulted her and recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

According to police, the woman also alleged that Chandran and Perumpally had lured the doctor to an apartment to get the videos deleted from his phone.

Actors' Arrest And Counter-Allegations

On Thursday, police arrested Chandran, Perumpally and their friend Vishnu following a complaint lodged by the doctor.

According to the doctor's complaint, he was called to a flat at Essen Springdale Apartments in Vyttila here on November 2 on the pretext that the aunt of one of the accused was unwell.

On reaching the flat, he found around 12 people, including the actors, present there.

They allegedly assaulted him and stole his two mobile phones, smartwatch and earphones, collectively valued at around Rs 3.25 lakh, the FIR stated.

The 41-year-old doctor alleged that the group accused him of drugging and raping the aunt of one of the accused and assaulted him several times.

Chandran and Perumpally have acted in several Malayalam films. Both have approached the court seeking bail.