College student arrested for morphing pix of teachers, students

A college student in Kochi was arrested for allegedly morphing and circulating obscene photographs and videos of teachers and female students on social media, sparking a police investigation into a wider network.

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Key Points A college student in Kochi was arrested for morphing and circulating obscene photos and videos of teachers and female students.

The accused, Sreehari S, an BBA Logistics student, allegedly used platforms like Telegram and Instagram for circulation.

The police seized digital devices and found numerous morphed images, with investigations ongoing into a Telegram group with multiple members.

The college management filed a complaint and dismissed the student, denying allegations of protection.

Authorities are probing potential financial motives and examining bank transactions related to the alleged activities.

The police on September 4, Friday, formally recorded the arrest of a college student for allegedly morphing photographs and videos of teachers and female students into obscene content and circulating them on social media, the officials said.

The arrested student was identified as Sreehari S, a second-year BBA Logistics student of Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara.

Investigation Into Digital Misconduct

Sreehari was taken into custody on Thursday after the college principal-in-charge lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered, the officials said.

After seizing his digital devices, the police conducted a preliminary examination and found several morphed photographs and videos of his classmates and teachers, they said.

The police allowed students and teachers to examine the accused's mobile phone to ascertain whether their photographs or videos had been misused, officials said.

Following detailed interrogation, the police formally recorded his arrest, they said.

Uncovering The Social Media Network

According to the officials at the Thrikkakara police station, Sreehari was a member of a Telegram group where photographs and videos of students and teachers were allegedly uploaded and morphed into obscene content.

After examining the Telegram group, police found that it had multiple members, and efforts were underway to identify them, officials said.

The police were investigating whether the accused had received money for providing morphed photographs and videos. His bank transactions were being examined as part of the probe as well, they said.

The police said Sreehari was also a member of the media cell of a student organisation, through which he took photographs and videos.

According to the FIR, the accused had been taking photographs and videos of teachers and students at the college since 2025 and allegedly morphing them before uploading them on Telegram and Instagram, where they were circulated among various groups.

College Response And Student Protests

On Thursday, students staged a protest against the college management, alleging that the authorities had helped Sreehari leave the college premises and were protecting him.

They alleged that others were involved in the incident.

The college management, however, denied the allegations and said it had promptly alerted the police after the alleged activities came to its notice on the night of September 1. It also said the student was dismissed from the college.