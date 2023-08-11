News
Rediff.com  » News » Know Who These Men Are?

Know Who These Men Are?

By REDIFF NEWS
August 11, 2023 17:50 IST
IMAGE: Two of India's top law enforcement officials: National Investigation Agency Director General Dinkar Gupta, left, and Central Bureau of Investigation Director Praveen Sood at the felicitation in New Delhi, August 11, 2023, for police personnel who participated in the World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, Canada. All Photographs: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Railway Protection Force Director General Manoj Yadava, extreme left, National Disaster Response Force Director General Atul Karwal, Dinkar Gupta, Praveen Sood and others at the event.

 

IMAGE: From left to right: Manoj Yadava, Atul Karwal, Dinkar Gupta and Praveen Sood in animated discussion.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
