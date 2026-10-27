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Manipur Police Nab Kuki Militant With Foreign Arms, Brown Sugar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 11:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a significant operation, a suspected Kuki National Front (MC) member was arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday, found in possession of foreign-made firearms, ammunition, and a substantial quantity of brown sugar.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A suspected Kuki National Front (MC) member was arrested on Tuesday in Manipur's Churachandpur district.
  • The individual was apprehended with two foreign-made firearms, 240 rounds of ammunition, and over 1 kg of brown sugar.
  • The arrest was made during an intelligence-based operation launched on Monday night by a joint security team.
  • The arrested individual, Letkhothang Khongsai, disclosed he is a cadre of the SoO group KNF (MC).
  • The Kuki National Front (MC) is part of the Kuki and Zomi militant outfits that have signed a Suspension of Operations pact.

A suspected member of the proscribed Kuki National Front (MC) was arrested with two foreign-made firearms and drugs in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Joint Operation Leads To Arrest

An intelligence-based operation was launched on Monday night by a joint team of Churachandpur district police, the 129th Battalion of the CRPF and the 5 Assam Rifles at Kingkin village, they said.

 

During the operation, the team intercepted a suspicious white Bolero vehicle and searched it, leading to the recovery of the weapons and drugs and the arrest of Letkhothang Khongsai (23) of D Lhangjol village, they added.

Seizure Details And Group Affiliation

"During preliminary questioning, he disclosed that he is a cadre of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) group KNF (MC)," police said in a statement.

The seized items included foreign-made AK-series and MA1 rifles, 240 rounds of ammunition of various types and two packets containing 1.027 kg of brown sugar, police said.

The Kuki National Front (MC) is among the Kuki and Zomi militant outfits that signed the SoO pact with the Centre and the Manipur government.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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