Kite-Flying For Gaza Brings Mumbai Cops To Student's Home

A Mumbai student activist's home was subjected to a nine-hour police search following her participation in a global kite-flying event expressing solidarity with children in Gaza.

IMAGE: Student activist Harshada Borade had the Mumbai police raid her home following a Gaza solidarity kite-flying event. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshada Borade

Key Points Student activist Harshada Borade's home was searched for over nine hours by the Mumbai police after she participated in a peaceful kite-flying event for Gaza solidarity.

Harshada claims police personnel refused to show identification, provide a search warrant, or state legal grounds for the search, which lasted until 3 am.

The police reportedly ransacked her belongings, photographed private items, and linked the operation to the kite-flying event, branding it a 'protest' in the panchnama.

Despite no FIR or charges, Harshada feels her privacy was violated and she was treated as a national security threat for a symbolic act of empathy.

Mumbai police officers have downplayed the incident, stating an inquiry is underway and denying illegal detention, claiming routine background checks.

What was intended as a symbolic act of solidarity with children in Gaza -- flying kites in Mumbai -- was followed by the Mumbai police searching student activist Harshada Borade's home that, according to her, lasted for more than nine hours.

Harshada, a student activist associated with Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP), participated in the Global Gaza Kite Weekend, an international campaign held between September 11 and 15 in which people flew kites as a symbolic expression of solidarity with children in Gaza.

Mumbai participants held the kite-flying activity on September 15.

The same evening, Harshada says police personnel arrived at her residence and searched the premises.

Here is her story:

A Peaceful Act Deemed a Threat

It all started with a simple, peaceful piece of paper flying in the sky. On September 15, five to six of us gathered on a private terrace in Bandra.

We were participating in the Global Gaza Kite Weekend, an international solidarity campaign held globally between September 11 and 15.

The initiative invited ordinary citizens worldwide to fly kites as a symbolic expression of empathy and peace for the thousands of children suffering in Gaza.

We did nothing disruptive.

We did not block any public road, we raised no provocative slogans, and we engaged in absolutely no breach of the peace.

Five to six of us gathered in solidarity for Palestine children.

We flew kites and they had flags of Palestine.

To us, it was a quiet, creative act of human empathy. To the State, it was apparently treated like a dangerous criminal conspiracy.

The Breach of My Home

The true nightmare began the same evening of September 15.

At around 5 pm, my sense of safety inside my own home was entirely shattered.

Between six and seven individuals in plain clothes arrived at my doorstep.

IMAGE: Policemen in plain clothes at Harshada Borade's home. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshada Borade

They verbally identified themselves as personnel from the Mumbai police, but refused to offer any written notice, produce a legal search warrant, or even show their official department identification badges.

Despite my repeated requests, the officials refused to identify themselves or provide any clear legal grounds for their presence.

Before I could even comprehend what was happening, they barged inside my house, intimidated me, and forcefully detained me.

My tiny residence -- a sanctuary where I study as a student -- was instantly transformed into an aggressive, chaotic interrogation zone.

For more than nine exhausting hours, the raid continued through the dead of night.

It did not wrap up until 3 am on Saturday, September 16.

They went through my entire life, piece by piece.

They ransacked my book shelves, went through my personal diaries, and meticulously photographed my private belongings and posters.

When the police finally drafted their official panchnama (seizure report), the reality of their investigation became clear.

The document explicitly linked this entire intrusive operation to our peaceful September 15 kite-flying event, branding it as a 'protest'.

The On-Ground Realities of Dissent

The physical raid ended in the early hours of the morning, and our mobile phones were eventually returned, but the personal fallout has been devastating.

The overwhelming, hours-long police presence outside my doorstep caused immense panic to me and my friends.

It is deeply hypocritical to watch these events unfold.

At international summits, India's official diplomatic stance has repeatedly reaffirmed the rights of the Palestinian people and called for unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.

Yet, on the streets and in the homes of Mumbai, ordinary citizens and students face severe State repression, warrantless searches, and midnight detentions for expressing that exact same solidarity.

The police have not registered a First Information Report against me or anyone else.

We have filed a complaint against the police authorities for violating my democratic rights and civil liberties at the Bandra and Vakola police stations (both in north west Mumbai).

I committed absolutely no crime.

There are no charges against me. Yet, I have been treated like a threat to national security, my privacy has been violated.

If a peaceful student can have her home invaded for nine hours without a warrant over a paper kite, it raises a deeply urgent question for everyone: Who among us is truly safe?

Note: Senior officials from the Mumbai police have downplayed the entire incident to the media, asserting that an inquiry is underway 'in accordance with procedures established by law' and denying that any illegal detention took place.