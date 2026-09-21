J&K Government Dismisses Teacher In Kishtwar Rape And Death Case

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken stringent action by dismissing a school teacher implicated in the tragic rape and death of a 15-year-old girl in Kishtwar, underscoring a firm stance on child safety and accountability.

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Key Points The Jammu and Kashmir government dismissed a school teacher over the rape and death of a 15-year-old girl in Kishtwar.

The teacher, Khalid Hussain, was dismissed under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, bypassing a regular departmental inquiry.

The victim died during a pregnancy termination procedure, and the teacher is currently in judicial custody.

Hussain faces charges under BNS sections and the POCSO Act for sexual assault and abetment.

A Special Investigation Team has arrested six individuals, and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for thorough investigation.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed a government school teacher from service with immediate effect in connection with the rape and subsequent death of a 15-year-old girl in Kishtwar district, officials said on Monday. The action against the accused teacher, Khalid Hussain, was taken by the government under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, the officials said.

The teenager was allegedly raped by her school teacher, currently in judicial custody, over several months. She died on August 20 during a pregnancy termination procedure.

Teacher Dismissed Under Constitutional Provisions

According to an order issued by the school education department on Monday, Hussain, teacher at Government Middle School Bumalpora, Gurinalla, Zone Inderwal, Kishtwar, has been dismissed from service. The order said the competent authority, after considering the facts and material on record, was satisfied that the case warranted imposition of the major penalty of dismissal. It said Hussain, who was already under suspension and was in judicial custody, was dismissed under Article 311(2)(b) read with Rule 30(viii) of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

Hussain, a resident of Gurinalla, Chatroo, was booked in the case lodged at Chatroo police station under BNS sections including 65(1) (rape of a woman below 16 years) and 90 (death caused by an act intended to cause miscarriage), and under sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and 17 (abetment) of the POCSO Act.

Ensuring Accountability And Justice

The government said holding a regular departmental inquiry was not reasonably practicable in the circumstances and described the case as falling under the category of "rarest of the rare cases". The school education department said the dismissal was aimed at ensuring accountability of school staff and reiterated the government's commitment to the safety and protection of children in educational institutions.

The criminal investigation and trial in the matter will be pursued by the concerned law-enforcement authorities in accordance with law.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police has so far arrested six persons in connection with the case, including the teacher and a nurse. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch amid demands for a prompt and comprehensive investigation and strict action against the guilty.