CJP stir: Kirit Somaiya targets actor Imran Khan over US citizenship claim

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has ignited a political controversy by claiming actor Imran Khan, a participant in recent protests, holds US citizenship, prompting a police complaint and allegations of a wider conspiracy to destabilise the nation.

IMAGE: Police detain Actor Imran Khan (centre), his girlfriend Lekha Washington and Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan at August Kranti Maidan during rally declaring support to CJP's anti-CEC stir, in Mumbai, October 10, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy Zayn Marie on Instagram

Key Points BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday claimed actor Imran Khan, who joined a protest, holds US citizenship.

Somaiya lodged a complaint at Gamdevi police station, accusing public figures of conspiring to trigger anarchy against electoral roll revisions.

Police have assured Somaiya they will summon Imran Khan to produce his citizenship documents.

Somaiya alleged a "well-planned conspiracy" involving activists like Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah, questioning protest funding.

The BJP leader maintained that the agitation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is aimed at creating disorder, despite avenues for filing complaints.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday claimed actor Imran Khan, who joined a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Mumbai, held US citizenship and asked if his presence was "to instigate that SIR is an anti-Muslim narrative".

Somaiya also said the police assured him of issuing a summons to the actor to produce his citizenship credentials.

Speaking to reporters after meeting senior officials at Gamdevi police station, where he lodged a complaint, Somaiya accused public figures and activists of conspiring to trigger anarchy by protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Citizenship Claims And Police Action

"I have demanded that Imran Khan be summoned immediately. The police have assured me they will summon him and seek his (citizenship) documents," he said.

The actor has falsely claimed to be an Indian citizen from Mumbai, the BJP leader added.

Somaiya alleged that a coordinated effort was underway to create anarchy in the country and spread confusion through false claims.

He cited the participation of activists and public figures, including Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah, and raised questions about the funding for protests.

The former MP alleged that the developments were part of a "well-planned conspiracy".

Allegations Of Conspiracy And Funding

"Why was Imran Khan there? Was he there to instigate that SIR is an anti-Muslim narrative? I am standing here in Malabar Hill assembly constituency, where the Muslim population is very low, but under SIR, 40 percent of the total voters' names were deleted," he claimed.

Somaiya also alleged that protesters had misbehaved with police personnel and attempted to provoke them during demonstrations.

He questioned why activists who had raised concerns over police action on protesters had not filed complaints against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged misbehaviour towards a woman police personnel.

The BJP leader said that he had no objection to anyone expressing an opinion on an issue, but maintained that the ongoing agitation over the SIR was aimed at creating disorder.

"Anyone can file a complaint if they believe their name has been wrongly deleted from the electoral rolls. But the current agitation is meant to create anarchy," he alleged.

Somaiya further questioned the expenditure incurred by protesters on vehicles, flights and hotel stays, asking where the money was coming from.