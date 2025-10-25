HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Killer pothole claims another life in Bengaluru as banker died

Killer pothole claims another life in Bengaluru as banker died

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 25, 2025 18:26 IST

A 26-year-old bank employee has died after she was allegedly run over by a speeding truck in Bengaluru when she fell off a pillion of a motorcycle, police said on Saturday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident occurred on Friday on the Huskur, Makali road, which is alleged to be in poor condition and filled with potholes, they said.

 

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Kumari Poonia, a resident of Alur, police said.

According to police, Priyanka was travelling with her brother, Naresh Kumar, who was riding the motorcycle. He applied the brakes suddenly after a car in front slowed down, allegedly due to a pothole on the road.

At that moment, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle's handlebars, causing Kumar to lose control of the vehicle "because of the poor road conditions", as stated in the complaint.

The impact threw Kumar, a businessman, to the left side of the road, while his sister Priyanka fell to the right and was allegedly run over by the truck, resulting in her death on the spot, a police official said.

Kumar escaped with minor injuries, police added.

The siblings were on their way to the Madavara metro station at around 11 am when the accident occurred, police said.

In his complaint, Kumar blamed the "poor condition of the road for the accident and sought action against the concerned authorities."

"The truck and its driver have been detained," a police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
