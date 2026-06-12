Two Killed In Pakistan Mosque Blasts, Suicide Attack Foiled By Local Hero

Tragic explosions near mosques in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Friday prayers claimed two lives, while a heroic local civilian's actions prevented a devastating suicide attack from causing further casualties.

Key Points Two separate explosions occurred near mosques in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during Friday prayers.

An IED blast in Bajaur district killed a 60-year-old man and injured two others.

A suspected suicide bombing in Lakki Marwat resulted in the deaths of the attacker and a local man.

The local man's heroic intervention in Lakki Marwat prevented a larger tragedy, saving hundreds of worshippers.

Investigations are underway into both incidents by security personnel.

At least two people were killed and several others injured in two separate explosions near mosques in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Friday prayers, police said.

In Bajaur district's Targao area, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a seminary, in which a 60-year-old man died while two others sustained injuries. Deputy Superintendent of Police Waseeullah Rehman said the deceased's body had been transferred to Khar Hospital. He added that investigations into the IED explosion were underway. Security personnel cordoned off the area immediately after the incident.

Heroic Act Averts Larger Tragedy In Lakki Marwat

In the second incident in Lakki Marwat's Khairo Khel Pakka area, a suspected suicide bombing occurred near a mosque during Friday prayers. A local man reportedly stopped a motorcycle-borne attacker on the route leading to the mosque and attempted to verify his identity. During the confrontation, the explosive device detonated, killing both the local and the suspected bomber. At least five people were injured in the blast and were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Officials said the local man's actions likely prevented a major tragedy and saved the lives of hundreds of worshippers gathered for prayers.