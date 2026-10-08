Police Bust Khauf Gang Network, Arrest Two With Firearms And Heroin

Jammu Police's Special Operations Group has apprehended two alleged associates of the notorious Khauf gang, seizing firearms and heroin, and uncovering links to a planned attack by Punjab-based gangsters.

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Key Points Two alleged associates of the Khauf gang, Vansh Sharma and Yogeshwar Singh, were arrested in a joint operation in Jammu and Samba.

Police recovered three firearms, including two pistols and a country-made pistol, along with heroin during the arrests.

Vansh Sharma is allegedly linked to an illegal weapons supply network and criminal activities in the Jammu region.

Sharma's investigation revealed connections with Punjab-based gangsters reportedly planning a targeted attack in Punjab.

Further investigation is underway to identify the complete network and other associated individuals.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of police has arrested two alleged associates of the Khauf gang in a coordinated operation carried out in Jammu and Samba, recovering three firearms, including two pistols and a country-made pistol (katta), besides heroin, officials said.

Police Operation Targets Khauf Gang

The arrests were made on intervening night of Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Vansh Sharma and Yogeshwar Singh -- both from Samba, they said.

During investigation, Vansh Sharma allegedly emerged as an associate of Vikas Salthia alias Vicky Khauf and Rohit Kumar alias Makhan, both linked to an alleged illegal weapons supply network and criminal activities in the Jammu region, officials said.

The investigation allegedly pointed to Sharma's links with Punjab-based gangsters who were reportedly planning to procure illegal weapons and carry out a targeted attack in Punjab, they said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete network and identify other persons associated with the gang, officials added.