News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Khattar, Chouhan, Bandi, Bittu may be made ministers

Khattar, Chouhan, Bandi, Bittu may be made ministers

Source: PTI
June 09, 2024 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BJP leaders Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Ravneet Singh Bittu may be among the new faces in the Union council of ministers which will be sworn on Sunday evening along with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik create this sand sculpture for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi at Puri Beach ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior party leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya are being seen as a certainty in the new government, sources said.

 

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and MPs Jitin Prasada from Uttar Pradesh and Raksha Khadse from Maharashtra are also tipped to be part of the new government. Khadse confirmed to the media that she has received a call to be part of the government.

Many of them met Modi at his official residence.

A source said Nirmala Sitharaman, the outgoing finance minister, Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju, both outgoing ministers as well, will also be taking oath.

Allies like TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and JD-U's Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur besides Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, H D Kumaraswamy and Jayant Chaudhary are being considered as ministers.

Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, had lost the Lok Sabha election but may be inducted due to his profile and the BJP's continues bid to deepen its footprint in Punjab.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy, both elected from Telangana, were seen leaving together for Modi's residence and sources close to them said they may be inducted as ministers.

However, there has been no official comment on likely ministers.

While taking its ministerial picks, the BJP will have to factor in its shock losses in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to recover its ground.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Neighbourhood First At Modi's Swearing-In
Neighbourhood First At Modi's Swearing-In
BJP may keep big 4 portfolios, culture, education
BJP may keep big 4 portfolios, culture, education
Modi, NDA ministers to take oath at 7.15 pm on Sunday
Modi, NDA ministers to take oath at 7.15 pm on Sunday
Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?
Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'
'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'
Pulling out of IPL was best decision I took: Zampa
Pulling out of IPL was best decision I took: Zampa
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Muizzu, Jugnauth arrive for Modi's swearing-in

Muizzu, Jugnauth arrive for Modi's swearing-in

Yerran Naidu's son, richest MP likely to be ministers

Yerran Naidu's son, richest MP likely to be ministers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances