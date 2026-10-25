Kharge's 'Modi ka baap bhi jayega' remark courts controversy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark in Patna has ignited a fierce political controversy, drawing widespread condemnation from BJP and NDA leaders who demand an apology for the "indecent" language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses party leaders during the celebration of the 139th birth anniversary of Bihars first Chief Minister Krishna Singh, at Bapu Sabhagar, in Patna, October 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made a controversial remark, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega," on Sunday during an event in Patna.

The comment was in response to an audience member's assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "won't go anywhere."

Senior leaders from BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), and HAM strongly condemned Kharge's language, calling it "indecent" and "unparliamentary."

Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary demanded an apology from the Congress, citing a pattern of abusive language against PM Modi and his family.

NDA allies criticised the remarks as reflective of Congress's frustration and lack of political decorum, urging respect for the Prime Minister's position.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sparked a controversy with his remarks "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", in response to an audience member's comment that "the PM would not go anywhere", during an event in Bihar's Patna.

The incident took place while Kharge was speaking at the programme to celebrate the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh.

Responding to Kharge's statement that the Congress will send those involved in carrying out alleged irregularities in the SIR process to jail, a person from the audience shouted, "As long as there is no rebellion, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi won't go anywhere."

The Congress president shot back, saying, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Let alone Modi, even his father would go).

Kharge's comments drew sharp reactions and condemnation from senior leaders of the BJP, the JD(U), the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), who said the Congress chief was using language "associated with thugs and hooligans".

BJP Leaders Condemn Kharge's Remarks

BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the people of the country are watching this "indecent politics very closely and will give it a befitting reply in due time".

"The kind of indecent and unparliamentary language used today in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country's honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the Congress party's ideological bankruptcy," he said on X.

Nabin said political opposition too should have some dignity. "But dragging the departed family members into speeches from public platforms has now become the real 'culture' of Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition," he said.

"The language that was once associated with thugs and hooligans is now being used by the Congress President himself... Their entire style of functioning has turned into that of a mafia. This isn't a political party anymore -- it seems more like a mafia gang," the BJP said on its X handle.

Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Abusive Language

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Kharge has "today torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji's father in Patna".

"This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.'"

"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day. In the past 12 years, the repeated electoral defeats have bred such desperation and frustration in the Congress party that it no longer has any policy left, nor any issue -- only the politics of slander remains," he alleged.

Shah said Congress is now steadily losing its base even among its own workers.

"Whenever they have made hateful comments against Modi ji or his family, the public has given Congress a resounding response every time," the former BJP chief said in a Hindi post on X.

Bihar CM And Union Ministers Demand Apology

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condemned Kharge's remarks and sought an apology from the Congress.

"The statement given by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against Narendra Modi's father is extremely unfortunate. It shows that the Congress holds ill will towards the family of the PM," Choudhary said in a video message on X.

Describing Kharge's act as a "crime," the CM said the Congress chief and party leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the "derogatory" language used against the PM's father.

Union minister J P Nadda condemned Kharge's remarks and said the Congress, frustrated by its repeated electoral defeats, is venting its "political resentment" by making disparaging comments against Prime Minister Modi and his family.

Such "indecent remarks" directed at the prime minister and his family not only reveal a profound lack of political decorum in the Congress leader, but also constitute an insult to the people of the country, he said.

Nadda said the opposition's "panic", stemming from Modi's rising popularity at home and abroad, and the people's unwavering trust in him, is now plainly evident in its language and conduct.

"The Congress must realise that the trust of the people cannot be won through a politics of hatred and humiliation," Nadda said.

NDA Allies Criticise Congress's Conduct

BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Kharge, alleging that he made such comments against the prime minister at the behest of Rahul Gandhi.

Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said Kharge's remarks against PM Modi were "shameful, undignified and petty", and demanded that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi apologise.

In a video statement, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said his party condemns Kharge's remarks in the strongest possible terms.

"There is little hope of any significant change in the Congress party's conduct, character or approach," Prasad said.

Rejecting Kharge's allegations on the SIR of electoral rolls and the Bihar elections, Prasad said the state polls were conducted with complete "honesty, impartiality and transparency".

"People have reduced the party to just six seats, and pushed it into a position from which it will never be able to recover," Prasad said.

In a post on X, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said: "In a democracy, ideological differences are natural, but it is essential to maintain the decorum of language in public life and respect the dignity of the position."

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is also the chief of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), an NDA ally in Bihar, said it is the responsibility of every political party to maintain decorum while referring to the country's Prime Minister.

"The Congress must understand that abuses do not weaken a leader. Instead, they expose the mindset of those who use them," he said.

Other NDA leaders in Bihar described Kharge's comments "reflective of the Congress's frustration and lack of political decorum".

"Using such language against the PM amounts to disrespecting the mandate of the people. Kharge is following a script written by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their family. Insulting Modi and his family has long been a Congress habit," Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi said in a statement.