News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kharge won't attend flag hoisting in new Parliament building, here's why

Kharge won't attend flag hoisting in new Parliament building, here's why

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 16, 2023 23:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said he would not be able to attend the flag hoisting function in the new Parliament building on Sunday and expressed disappointment over getting the invite 'quite late'.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

He wrote to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody saying that he received the invite for the function only in the late evening of September 15.

 

'I am writing this letter with a sense of disappointment that I have received your invite for flag hoisting function tomorrow at New Parliament Building only on September 15, 2023, quite late in the evening,' the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in his letter.

Kharge informed the Rajya Sabha secretary general that meetings of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee have been scheduled for September 16 and 17 at Hyderabad.

The Congress president said the programmes had been fixed much in advance and he is currently in Hyderabad to hold meetings and will return to Delhi late on the night of September 17.

'It will not be feasible for me to attend the function scheduled for tomorrow morning,' Kharge said.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will hoist the national flag at the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The flag hoisting ceremony will take place a day before the five-day Parliament session beginning Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Special Session: Even Cabinet Is In The Dark
Special Session: Even Cabinet Is In The Dark
Parl Session: All parties to meet amid 'surprise' buzz
Parl Session: All parties to meet amid 'surprise' buzz
Parliament session to finalise...: Govt issues agenda
Parliament session to finalise...: Govt issues agenda
EPL PIX: Liverpool, City win; Man United stunned
EPL PIX: Liverpool, City win; Man United stunned
Asia Cup Final: Can Sri Lanka upset India?
Asia Cup Final: Can Sri Lanka upset India?
Axar's Asia Cup exit fuels World Cup concerns
Axar's Asia Cup exit fuels World Cup concerns
Cong resolves to make INDIA an 'electoral success'
Cong resolves to make INDIA an 'electoral success'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cong resolves to make INDIA an 'electoral success'

Cong resolves to make INDIA an 'electoral success'

New CWC holds first meet, years later outside Delhi

New CWC holds first meet, years later outside Delhi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances