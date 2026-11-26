Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Uttar Pradesh working president Imran Masood to prioritise collective action over public statements, highlighting internal party dynamics amidst challenging seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party for the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leader Sonia Gandhi pays homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi, November 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked UP working president Imran Masood to focus on collective work instead of making statements.

Kharge's reprimand follows Masood's vocal criticism during ongoing seat-sharing talks between Congress and Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The Congress has reportedly proposed 130 seats to the SP, which has offered 26, with no final deal yet.

Masood earlier stated that announcing candidates while talks are underway and then "leaving" seats is not a true alliance.

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced five candidates, including four sitting MLAs, which angered several Congress leaders.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked the party's outspoken Uttar Pradesh working president Imran Masood to focus on collective work rather than making statements.

Kharge's apparent reprimand came as Masood has been quite vocal amid the Congress' seat-sharing talks with its alliance partner Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The two parties are yet to finalise a deal. The Congress is said to have handed a list of about 130 seats to the SP against Akhilesh Yadav's party's offer of 26.

Kharge Emphasises Collective Effort

Addressing the Samvidhan Raksha Sammelan here, Kharge said Masood always speaks with passion, be it in Parliament or in television debates, but the need of the hour is working collectively.

"Imran Masood ji puts forward his views with great enthusiasm. I also hear him regularly on television, where he speaks quite forcefully. But more than statements, we have to work on the ground," the Congress president said.

He said the party would progress only if its leaders and cadres worked together.

"The more we work collectively, the further we will move forward. When Imran Masood ji is in Parliament, he always fights for the party, trying to put forward his views and get them accepted," Kharge said.

Kharge's remarks appeared to underline the importance of coordination and collective efforts within the party amid discussions over seat-sharing arrangements.

Masood's Frustration Over Seat-Sharing

Earlier in the day, Masood in a statement said it is no alliance if one partner "leaves" seats for the other after announcing its candidates while seat-sharing talks are underway.

The SP on Tuesday announced five candidates, four of whom sitting MLAs, attracting the ire of several Congress leaders.

"What else should I say? You (SP) release the list. Then you leave the seats. Are we alliance partners or your servants? Did we ask you to leave these seats for us? We had discussed the matter, and now an order has been issued that we should not speak about those discussions," Masood said.