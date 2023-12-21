News
Kharge attacks LS Speaker, RS Chairman over suspension of Oppn MPs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 21, 2023 17:59 IST
Those responsible for protecting MPs have failed in their constitutional duties, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, in an apparent attack on the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman over the suspension of Opposition members from the two Houses of Parliament.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge along with Opposition MPs addresses the media regarding the suspension of 143 MPs for the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, December 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing party leaders at a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Kharge also said his party has learnt valuable lessons from the recent assembly polls and urged party workers to focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections now.

 

This is the first meeting of the Congress' highest decision-making body after the party's poor showing in the assembly polls.

Noting that the outcomes of the elections in five states, barring Telangana, were "disappointing", he said the Congress has conducted a preliminary analysis of the results and identified the reasons behind its performance.

"Despite the results, there are some positive indicators, such as the vote share in these states, which give us a definite hope that given due attention, we can certainly turn things around.

"We have learnt valuable lessons from the mistakes we have made and are committed to not repeating them," he told the CWC.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
