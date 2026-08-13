Kharge alleges BJP 'purified' stage after his Uttarakhand rally

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that BJP associates purified a stage in Uttarakhand after his speech, demanding strict action under the Untouchability Act.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the house during the monsoon session of Parliament. Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key Points Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that BJP associates purified a stage in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, after his public address.

Kharge demanded that cases be registered under the Untouchability Act against those involved, calling for their arrest.

Union Minister J P Nadda condemned the incident, stating that the BJP does not support such activities and promised an investigation.

The incident sparked debate and sloganeering in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session.

Both Kharge and Nadda, along with Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, called for a thorough investigation into the alleged purification.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that people associated with the BJP purified the stage at Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand where he had made a speech.

Kharge, who is also the Congress President, demanded that cases should be registered, under the Untouchability Act, against those who purified the stage in Haldwani, and they should be arrested and sent to jail.

Kharge said this act was also condemned by Union Minister J P Nadda.

Allegations Of Stage Purification

The House also witnessed sloganeering by members from the Opposition as well as Treasury benches.

Leader of the House and Union Minister Nadda said BJP does not subscribe to such activities and the incident will be investigated.

Earlier when the House met on the last day of the monsoon session, Kharge said he did not name any religion or section of society, yet people associated with the BJP carried out "purification" of the stage.

The Congress President said he had addressed a public meeting at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani.

"I only spoke about the problems of the people," he said. He further said that the BJP people later performed a havan there and carried out the purification of the stage.

Calls For Investigation And Condemnation

"Is this the way democracy works? How are you protecting the Constitution?," Kharge asked.

He also said he does not intend to politicise the issue, but they have "insulted" him by purifying the stage.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan asked Nadda to respond to the matter raised by Kharge. Nadda said the matter will be investigated.

"This is a very sad incident, not just for the Congress but for all of us. The BJP does not subscribe to such activities. We will investigate it, and I condemn this incident," he said.

Chairman Radhakrishnan too condemn the incident, and asked the government for investigation into the matter.