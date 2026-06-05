Khan Sir named in FIR over his Patna coaching centre vandalism

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said that Khan Sir will be questioned by the police. He, however, did not specify the charges against the educator.

IMAGE: Students protest as they condemn the arrest of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute director Roshan Anand in connection with the alleged vandalism at Faisal Khan Sir’s coaching centre, in Patna, June 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Khan Global Studies Institute was vandalised by 15-20 people, involving stone-pelting and alleged firing.

Police have detained two guards from the centre for allegedly firing shots, based on a social media video.

Khan Sir initially blamed rival institutes, while a rival institute later alleged he orchestrated the incident.

Patna police will question Khan Sir as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', has been named in an FIR in connection with vandalism at his coaching centre in Bihar's Patna, the police said on Friday.

A group of 15-20 people had allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones on its premises on Tuesday night.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told PTI that the educator has been named in the FIR and he will be questioned by the police. He, however, did not specify the charges against Khan.

The police had on Thursday detained two guards of the coaching centre for allegedly firing shots during the vandalism.

The detention came after a purported video circulated on social media, showing the guards firing shots. PTI, however, could not independently verify the video's authenticity.

Soon after the vandalism incident, Khan had alleged that persons from a rival coaching institute were behind the firing, though he later said only a police investigation could confirm whether firing had actually taken place.

Members of a rival coaching institute had held a press conference on Thursday, alleging that Khan himself orchestrated the incident.