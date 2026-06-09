Khan Sir gets relief in Patna coaching centre firing case

Popular educator Faisal Khan, widely known as 'Khan Sir', has received a significant interim relief as a Patna court stayed his arrest in a case involving alleged firing by his guards following the vandalism of his coaching institute.

IMAGE: Popular educator Faisal Khan, widely known as 'Khan Sir'. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Patna court has stayed the arrest of popular educator Faisal Khan, widely known as 'Khan Sir', until further orders.

The stay is linked to an FIR concerning a firing incident by his guards, which occurred after his coaching institute was allegedly vandalised.

Khan Sir had filed an anticipatory bail plea, and the court has ordered the presentation of the case diary for the next hearing.

Two guards associated with Khan Sir's institute were also detained by police in connection with the alleged firing incident.

A Patna court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', till further orders, his lawyer said.

Khan was named in an FIR related to a firing incident by his guards a week ago when his coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a bunch of miscreants.

Legal Proceedings And Allegations

"The court has stayed his arrest till further orders, and ordered to present case diary and other antecedents on the next hearing," Khan Sir's lawyer Arvind Kumar Mouar told reporters in Patna.

The educator had filed a plea for anticipatory bail on Monday.

"All the facts have been put before the court in accordance with law. After examining the case diary, the court is expected to pass the final order," the lawyer said.

He said that the next date has not been decided yet.

The court also asked for the case diary and antecedents in connection with the two guards who were detained by police on Thursday, Mouar said.

"Their case is scheduled for tomorrow. The hearing will take place after the case diary is presented before the court," the lawyer said.

The educator has received "protection from coercive action" and will cooperate with investigating officers for whatever queries they may have.

A group of 15-20 persons allegedly vandalised Khan Global Studies Institute in the state capital Patna on June 2 night and pelted stones at its premises.

Police had on Thursday detained two guards associated with Khan Sir's coaching institute for allegedly firing shots on June 2 night.