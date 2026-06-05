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Khan Sir coaching guards held over firing during vandalism

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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June 05, 2026 09:11 IST

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Patna Police have detained two security guards from Khan Global Studies Institute for alleged firing, intensifying the investigation into a recent vandalism incident at the popular coaching centre run by 'Khan Sir'.

Khan Sir coaching guards held

IMAGE: A senior police officer inspects the campus of the institute run by educator Khan Sir following an attack on the premises, in Patna on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two security guards from Khan Global Studies Institute in Patna were detained for alleged firing after a video surfaced.
  • The detention follows an incident where the coaching centre, run by 'Khan Sir', was vandalised and pelted with stones.
  • Police have seized weapons and arrested three individuals, including a rival coaching centre director, in connection with the vandalism.
  • A rival institute has accused Khan Sir of orchestrating the firing incident to create hype around his career.

Bihar Police has detained two security guards of Khan Global Studies Institute in Patna for alleged firing, a day after unidentified miscreants pelted stones at and vandalised the coaching centre, officials said on Thursday.

The detention came after a purported video circulated on social media showing two guards firing shots.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the video's authenticity.

 

Investigation Into Coaching Centre Vandalism

A group of 15-20 people allegedly vandalised the institute and pelted stones at its premises on Tuesday night.

The institute is run by educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir'.

A case has been registered at Kadamkuan police station, and investigation is underway, a statement by the City SP (Central) office said.

"During investigations, police obtained a purported video showing two individuals carrying out aerial firing. Following verification of the video, two guards linked to KGS have been taken into custody for questioning," it said.

Police said the weapons allegedly used in the firing have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

Rival Institute Alleges Staging

Soon after the vandalism incident, KGS founder Khan Sir had alleged that persons from a rival coaching institute were behind the firing, though he later said only a police investigation could confirm whether firing had actually taken place.

Police said three people, including the director of a rival coaching centre, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, members of a rival coaching institute held a press conference on Thursday, alleging that Khan Sir himself orchestrated the incident.

Showing the video of the guards firing shots, a member identified as Adarsh claimed Khan Sir had fabricated the firing narrative.

"Police investigation found no evidence of firing while he (Khan sir) had claimed that 7-8 rounds of firing took place in front of him. You can clearly see who is trying to create a false hype around firing. And now a video has surfaced showing his (Khan sir's) guards firing shots," Adarsh told reporters in Patna.

He alleged that Khan Sir had staged the incident to boost his 'lagging teaching career', though he did not specify how it would benefit the tutor.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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