Khamenei warns midterm result won't change Iran's stand against US

Khamenei warned against expecting any change in Washington’s stance following the political setback dealt to the ruling establishment and cautioned that making concessions to the US remains a grave miscalculation.

IMAGE: Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei. Photograph: Rouhollah Vahdati/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has declared that the results of the US midterm elections and shifts between American political parties will not alter Iran's defensive strategy or soften Washington's long-standing hostility toward the Iranian nation.

Key Points In a statement on Wednesday, the Supreme Leader directly addressed the aftermath of the US elections.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasised that expecting policy shifts from Washington ignores past lessons and undermines the gains achieved through Iranian national resistance.

He cautioned that any indication of compliance or willingness to submit to foreign pressure would only invite further aggression and military risks.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Supreme Leader directly addressed the aftermath of the US elections.

He explicitly warned against expecting any change in Washington’s stance following the political setback dealt to the ruling establishment and cautioned that making concessions to the United States remains a grave miscalculation, IRNA news agency reported.

"If there are still those who entertain even the slightest hope that the hegemonic system may change its behavior or that shifts in its political parties and factions may bring about a change, or if there are people who imagine that by making concessions to the US, they can persuade it to abandon its hostility toward the Iranian nation, they are gravely mistaken," he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasised that expecting policy shifts from Washington ignores past lessons and undermines the gains achieved through Iranian national resistance.

"Such a false assumption is an act of ingratitude for the great victories that the Muslim nation of Iran has achieved through its trust in God, its steadfastness, and its struggle. What the Great Satan wants is the unconditional surrender of the Iranian nation," IRNA quoted him as saying.

He cautioned that any indication of compliance or willingness to submit to foreign pressure would only invite further aggression and military risks.

"Even the slightest inclination toward submission to this domineering enemy would cause the immense capital acquired through the blessings brought by the blood of our martyrs and the sacrifices of the entire Iranian nation to be lost. It would also embolden the arrogant enemy to make further demands, launch more wars, and carry out its next acts of aggression," Khamenei said.

Turning to Iran's broader security doctrine, Ayatollah Khamenei affirmed that building internal strength, maintaining absolute national deterrence, and strengthening social cohesion are the only viable paths forward for the country.

"The Iranian nation understands the stance it must take toward the criminal United States more clearly and unequivocally than ever before. Nevertheless, reviewing the roots, reasons, and turning points in the US’s escalating hostility – and the Iranian nation's firm resistance to them – serves as a guiding light for the path ahead," he said, according to IRNA.

Reviewing decades of US opposition, from the 1953 coup to economic sanctions and direct military action, he noted that regional developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have exposed the limits of foreign military power and proven the effectiveness of Iran's strategy of self-reliance.

"The hostile conduct of the US following the Iranian nation’s great victory in the Revolution can likewise be summed up in a long list of actions taken against the Iranian people," he stated.

His remarks come as US Vice President JD Vance explicitly identified the war with Iran as the primary cause of the Republican Party’s sweeping 2026 midterm defeat, revealing that President Donald Trump shared a similar view, while calling on conservative voters to channel their frustration directly into future election cycles.

In a candid post reflecting on the results, Vance explained that internal campaign data showed strong turnout among conservative voters.

"The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone... The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote.

Earlier, President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday night that the military conflict in Iran contributed in part to the Republican Party’s widespread defeat in the midterm elections.

In a phone interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump conceded that "Iran was a piece of it" when asked about the party's poor performance at the polls, though he maintained that he stands by his decision to initiate the war earlier in the year.

This comes amid a broader Democratic resurgence in the 2026 midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party will reclaim control of both chambers of Congress, significantly shifting the balance of power in Washington.

A Democratic majority in the House would allow the party to intensify congressional scrutiny of President Donald Trump's administration through investigations and hearings. Control of the Senate would also give Democrats greater influence over legislation and presidential nominations.