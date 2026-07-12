Khadse acknowledges Delhi travel, says 'no longer interested in joining BJP'

NCP-SP leader Eknath Khadse has unequivocally declared his commitment to Sharad Pawar and dismissed ongoing speculation about his potential return to the BJP, despite a call from Amit Shah, asserting he has no interest in rejoining the saffron party.

IMAGE: NCP-SP leader Eknath Khadse. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Eknath Khadse, an NCP-SP MLC, has publicly stated he is not interested in rejoining the BJP and will remain with Sharad Pawar.

Khadse claimed Amit Shah had invited him to join the BJP, but senior party leaders reportedly expressed concerns about local opposition to his induction.

He clarified that his recent meeting with BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde was a courtesy call, with no political discussions.

Khadse's daughter-in-law, Raksha Khadse, is a BJP MP and Union minister from Raver Lok Sabha seat.

State minister Girish Mahajan dismissed claims that he stalled Khadse's return to the BJP, stating he has no influence over such high-level decisions.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Eknath Khadse has acknowledged that he had travelled to Delhi, but asserted he was no longer interested in rejoining the Bharatiya Janata Party and would remain with Sharad Pawar till the end.

Khadse, a former BJP leader, is currently a member of the legislative council (MLC) from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP.

Recently, it was reported that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde had called on former state minister Khadse at his residence, fueling speculation about the veteran leader's return to the saffron party.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, reports of Khadse's possible return to the BJP had gained traction after photographs of his meetings with senior party leaders in New Delhi surfaced.

However, the move did not materialise.

Khadse's Delhi Visit and BJP's Offer

"Yes, I had gone to Delhi. Amit Shah had called me and asked me to join the BJP. But senior BJP leaders told me that if I was inducted into the party, local leaders would not work. They even said they would ensure the party lose the Lok Sabha seat if I was taken back," Khadse claimed in a video released on Saturday.

"The seniors then told me to continue working for them in the Lok Sabha elections and that they would see later. So who exactly is opposing my entry?" he asked.

Khadse did not specify which seat he was referring to. His daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse is a BJP MP from Raver Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district and is currently a Union minister.

Clarifying Tawde Meeting and Future Plans

Clarifying speculation triggered by his recent meeting with Tawde in Mumbai, Eknath Khadse said it was only a courtesy call.

"He enquired about my health and there was no political discussion. I invited him to my birthday function. I have also invited Nitin Gadkari, and he has told me he will attend," the MLC said.

"I want to make it clear that I have no interest in joining the BJP now. I am with Sharad Pawar and will remain with him till the end. My workers may be interested in joining the BJP, but I am not," he asserted.

Mahajan Dismisses Involvement in Khadse's BJP Return

Meanwhile, state minister Girish Mahajan dismissed reports claiming that he stalled Eknath Khadse's return to the BJP.

"How can I stop Khadse's entry? He has a direct hotline to Delhi. I am a small man and do not even have a hotline to Mumbai. If he has received a green signal from the top leadership, that is fine. I am not an astrologer, nor am I Sanjay Raut," Mahajan quipped.

Mahajan also said he had no information about Eknath Khadse's possible induction into the BJP and remarked that state minister Gulabrao Patil (who is a legislator from Khadse's native place Jalgaon) would be better placed to comment on the matter.

Referring to Eknath Khadse's forthcoming birthday celebrations, he said the veteran leader's stature would ensure a grand event, adding that leaders from Delhi were expected to attend and that he would consider attending if invited.

Meeting with Uddhav Thackeray

In a related development, Khadse on Friday met Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshri in Mumbai, triggering speculation about his political plans.

Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also present during the 'courtesy meeting', sources said.