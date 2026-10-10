Pakistan Forces Eliminate TTP Commander In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Security forces in northwest Pakistan successfully neutralised a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander on Saturday, amidst ongoing militant violence in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

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Key Points A TTP commander was killed on Saturday in a joint operation by security forces and a local peace committee in northwest Pakistan.

The operation took place in the Bannu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, based on intelligence inputs about militant presence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has experienced ongoing unrest due to militant violence and cross-border movement of fighters.

The TTP has intensified attacks in the province bordering Afghanistan since its ceasefire with the Pakistani government ended in November 2022.

A TTP commander was killed in a joint operation by security forces and a local peace committee on Saturday in northwest Pakistan, police said.

Operation Against Militants

According to the police, the operation was conducted based on intelligence inputs regarding the reported presence of militants belonging to the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Bannu district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The TTP commander was killed in the Ghoriwala area of the district, they said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has faced recurring unrest over the years driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.

Since its ceasefire deal with the Pakistani government ended in November 2022, the TTP has carried out recurring attacks in the province bordering Afghanistan.