Key ministers, Doval hold high-level meeting at PMO

Top Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, convened a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament to discuss crucial national matters.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others at Parliament Library Building, in New Delhi. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points A high-level meeting of Union ministers, including Amit Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman, was held at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also participated in the important discussions, indicating the strategic nature of the agenda.

Other prominent ministers like JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Sarbananda Sonowal were present, alongside P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister.

A high-level meeting of Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in Parliament on Thursday.

Key Attendees and Discussions

The meeting was also attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Other ministers who attended the meeting were J P Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Sarbananda Sonowal. P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, was also present at the meeting.