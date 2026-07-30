Home  » News » Key ministers, Doval hold high-level meeting at PMO

Key ministers, Doval hold high-level meeting at PMO

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra July 30, 2026 14:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Top Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, convened a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament to discuss crucial national matters.

Top Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, convened a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament to discuss crucial matters.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others at Parliament Library Building, in New Delhi. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A high-level meeting of Union ministers, including Amit Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman, was held at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament.
  • National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also participated in the important discussions, indicating the strategic nature of the agenda.
  • Other prominent ministers like JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Sarbananda Sonowal were present, alongside P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister.
 

A high-level meeting of Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in Parliament on Thursday.

Key Attendees and Discussions

The meeting was also attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Other ministers who attended the meeting were J P Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Sarbananda Sonowal. P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, was also present at the meeting.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

union ministerspmo meetingnarendra modiindian governmenthigh-level discussions

More From Rediff

'Biggest Blow Has Been To The Prime Minister'

'Biggest Blow Has Been To The Prime Minister'
Is Priyanka Chaturvedi Joining The BJP? She Says...

Is Priyanka Chaturvedi Joining The BJP? She Says...
Why Failure Matters More Than Success

Why Failure Matters More Than Success

Related Stories

Amit Shah in huddle with NSA Doval over Kashmir crisis

Amit Shah in huddle with NSA Doval over Kashmir crisis

Web Stories

Check Out The Vivo T5 Lite 5G!

Check Out The Vivo T5 Lite 5G!

Italy Tops Cuisine List. Where Is India?

Italy Tops Cuisine List. Where Is India?
10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To

10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To