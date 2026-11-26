Amidst escalating political tensions in Bangladesh, former deputy press secretary to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, KM Shakhawat Moon, was arrested along with two others in Dhaka on Thursday, as the government beefs up security ahead of Hasina's anticipated return.

FILE IMAGE: Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former deputy press secretary to Sheikh Hasina, KM Shakhawat Moon, was arrested in Dhaka early Thursday.

Two others, Mohammad Ilias Hossain and Sufi Mohammad Al Mamun, were also taken into custody.

The arrests occurred amidst heightened political tensions in Bangladesh over Sheikh Hasina's planned return next month.

Security has been beefed up across several districts, with border paramilitary forces deployed, especially in Hasina's home district Gopalganj.

The Awami League, whose activities are banned, is promoting a lockdown for November 29 and 30, raising concerns about escalating tensions.

Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's former deputy press secretary was arrested along with two others in the national capital early Thursday, official media reported.

KM Shakhawat Moon, Hasina's former deputy press secretary, and two others were taken into custody early Thursday from the Dhanmondi-27 area, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

The two others arrested along with Moon are former deputy commissioner Mohammad Ilias Hossain and income tax lawyer Sufi Mohammad Al Mamun, it added.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, Moon, Hossain and Mamun were taken into police custody after Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists detained them in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area.

The JCD is the student wing of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Mohammadpur Police Station duty officer Sub-Inspector Masudur Rahman said police were preparing to produce the trio before a court.

Heightened Security Amidst Political Tensions

The BNP-led government has beefed up security across several districts, deploying 108 platoons of border paramilitary force, including 56 in Hasina's home district Gopalganj, as political tensions mount over her planned return next month.

There have been incidents of violence, including arson attacks targeting trains, buses and banks, across Bangladesh in recent weeks surrounding Hasina's possible return. Hasina has been staying in India since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.

Police blamed activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations for recent incidents of violence.

The heightened security comes amid fears that Hasina's supporters could intensify violence and sabotage in the coming days.

Government Stance And Future Outlook

Awami League, whose activities have been banned, is promoting a lockdown programme for November 29 and 30 through online platforms, adding to concerns over a possible escalation of tensions.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said Awami League would never be allowed to do politics in Bangladesh.

Ahmed said Awami League is a "fascist and mafia force" responsible for the mass killings during the July 2024 uprising, BSS reported.