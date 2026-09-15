Key Bishnoi aide held at Delhi airport after deportation from Canada

The Punjab police achieved a major success against transnational organised crime with the arrest of Karamveer Singh, a key associate of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, at Delhi's IGI Airport following his deportation from Canada.

IMAGE: Punjab police's Anti-Gangster Task Force takes Karamveer Singh (fourth from right), a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, into custody at IGI Airport following his deportation from Canada, in New Delhi, September 15, 2026. Photograph: Punjab DGP X/ANI Photo

Key Points Karamveer Singh, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested at Delhi's IGI Airport after deportation from Canada.

Singh is accused of providing logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother, in the USA.

He has an extensive criminal history, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and extortion.

The arrest by Punjab Police's AGTF is a significant breakthrough against transnational organised crime.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover his wider criminal network, funding channels, and gang linkages.

A close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was taken into custody at the IGI Airport in Delhi on Tuesday after being deported from Canada, the Punjab police said.

The arrest of Karamveer Singh, a resident of Bahadur Ke village in Ludhiana, by Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) is being seen as a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime.

The development comes close on the heels of the Punjab police securing the extradition of fugitive criminal Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, from the Republic of Moldova.

Details Of Karamveer Singh's Arrest

"Karamveer Singh had provided logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi in the #USA. He was wanted in FIR registered at PS (police station) State Crime, SAS Nagar, under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Passport Act. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was initiated by AGTF Punjab on 03.09.2026," director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

The DGP said that the Look Out Circular was initiated by the AGTF on September 3.

Anmol Bishnoi is Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother. Singh has a criminal history involving cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, Arms Act offences and other criminal activities, the DGP said.

He said further investigation is underway to uncover his wider criminal network and activities.

Ongoing Investigations And Gang Linkages

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Promod Ban said Singh has extensive criminal history across Punjab. Further investigations are underway to establish his operational connections, illicit funding channels and linkages with other members of the gang, he said.

Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in several sensational cases, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency upon his deportation from the US in November 2025 in a case related to a nexus between criminal gangs and terror groups. Before his arrest, Anmol Bishnoi, who had been absconding since 2022, was wanted in connection with other major crimes, including the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in October 2024, firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024 and the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.