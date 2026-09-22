Key accused in Jamui molestation horror arrested after encounter

Police in Jamui, Bihar, have arrested Nandan Yadav, the key accused in a widely criticised viral video harassment case, following an encounter where he was shot in the leg.

IMAGE: Nandan Yadav, the key accused in the Jamui harassment case, has been shot in the leg during an encounter with the police. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Key accused Nandan Yadav in the Jamui harassment case was arrested after being shot in the leg by police.

The incident involved a viral video showing a boy and a girl being harassed in Jamui, Bihar.

Three other accused have already been arrested by the police in connection with the case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to apprehend all culprits involved in the September 19 incident.

The video drew significant criticism from social media users and political leaders, prompting police action.

The key accused in the harassment of a boy and a girl in Bihar's Jamui district was caught by police on Tuesday after he was shot in the leg.

Although there was no official word on the encounter so far, according to TV reports and visuals, the accused has been identified as Nandan Yadav.

Investigation Into The Viral Harassment Video

Earlier, Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal had confirmed the arrest of three of the accused, out of seven identified by the police.

Bihar was on the boil on Monday over a viral video showing a boy and a girl allegedly being harassed by a group of people on a roadside in Jamui district two days ago.

Dayal had told reporters that the incident took place on September 19 evening and a Special Investigation Team, headed by a woman officer, was conducting raids to arrest all the culprits.

"Although the incident is two days old, no complaint was made before us by the boy or the girl till Sunday. Today, when the video went viral, we traced the victims with the help of the registration number of a vehicle visible in the clip", the SP told reporters.

The video, which purportedly shows the two being harassed by a group of people, has drawn criticism on social media as well as from political leaders.