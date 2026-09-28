Kingpin Of Interstate Counterfeit Drug Racket Apprehended In Bengaluru

Authorities have apprehended Prashanth Rajan Babu, the alleged mastermind behind a massive interstate counterfeit drug racket, at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, bringing a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into fake medicine distribution.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Prashanth Rajan Babu, the alleged kingpin of an interstate counterfeit drug racket, was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Babu had been absconding in Azerbaijan and was detained upon his arrival following a lookout notice issued against him.

The racket involved procuring cheap bulk drugs from Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, refilling them into new vials, and relabelling them as premium imported brands.

Authorities previously seized suspected fake and expired medicines worth nearly Rs 5 crore during a raid near the Bidadi Toll Gate in August.

A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the network's supply chain to hospitals and clinics, leading to earlier arrests.

A key accused allegedly involved in the interstate counterfeit drug racket was arrested on Monday morning at Kempegowda International airport here, police said.

Key Accused Apprehended In Fake Drug Case

The accused identified as Prashanth Rajan Babu (35), alleged to be the kingpin in the case and has been absconding since the case came to light was allegedly hiding in Azerbaijan, they said.

"The accused was detained at Kempegowda International Airport here early this morning and taken into custody upon his arrival from Azerbaijan," a senior police officer said.

He is being questioned over his alleged fake medicine manufacturing and distribution network, he said.

A lookout notice had been issued against the key accused in connection with the case.

According to officials, on August 18, the state's Health & Family Welfare Department and the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration raided a farmhouse near the Bidadi Toll Gate and seized suspected fake and expired medicines worth nearly Rs 5 crore.

Sharing details of the case earlier, Health Minister U T Khader had said that this network was procuring cheap bulk drugs from manufacturing hubs in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, refilling them into new vials at the Bidadi facility, and relabelling them as premium imported brands of multinational companies, including a top brand, whose counterfeit drugs meant for patients and ICU wards.

Following this, a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the network's supply to hospitals and clinics. During the probe, they also arrested the owner of a healthcare firm in Bengaluru in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway.