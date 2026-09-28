Home  » News » Kingpin Of Interstate Counterfeit Drug Racket Apprehended In Bengaluru

Kingpin Of Interstate Counterfeit Drug Racket Apprehended In Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 28, 2026 12:58 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Authorities have apprehended Prashanth Rajan Babu, the alleged mastermind behind a massive interstate counterfeit drug racket, at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, bringing a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into fake medicine distribution.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Prashanth Rajan Babu, the alleged kingpin of an interstate counterfeit drug racket, was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
  • Babu had been absconding in Azerbaijan and was detained upon his arrival following a lookout notice issued against him.
  • The racket involved procuring cheap bulk drugs from Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, refilling them into new vials, and relabelling them as premium imported brands.
  • Authorities previously seized suspected fake and expired medicines worth nearly Rs 5 crore during a raid near the Bidadi Toll Gate in August.
  • A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the network's supply chain to hospitals and clinics, leading to earlier arrests.

A key accused allegedly involved in the interstate counterfeit drug racket was arrested on Monday morning at Kempegowda International airport here, police said.

Key Accused Apprehended In Fake Drug Case

The accused identified as Prashanth Rajan Babu (35), alleged to be the kingpin in the case and has been absconding since the case came to light was allegedly hiding in Azerbaijan, they said.

 

"The accused was detained at Kempegowda International Airport here early this morning and taken into custody upon his arrival from Azerbaijan," a senior police officer said.

He is being questioned over his alleged fake medicine manufacturing and distribution network, he said.

A lookout notice had been issued against the key accused in connection with the case.

According to officials, on August 18, the state's Health & Family Welfare Department and the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration raided a farmhouse near the Bidadi Toll Gate and seized suspected fake and expired medicines worth nearly Rs 5 crore.

Sharing details of the case earlier, Health Minister U T Khader had said that this network was procuring cheap bulk drugs from manufacturing hubs in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, refilling them into new vials at the Bidadi facility, and relabelling them as premium imported brands of multinational companies, including a top brand, whose counterfeit drugs meant for patients and ICU wards.

Following this, a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the network's supply to hospitals and clinics. During the probe, they also arrested the owner of a healthcare firm in Bengaluru in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

counterfeit drugsdrug racketprashanth rajan babubengaluru policefake medicines

More From Rediff

SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?

SENSATIONAL! Who In Delhi Stopped The GSLV Launch?
Modi And The Return Of The Vajpayee Numbers

Modi And The Return Of The Vajpayee Numbers
'Leave ISRO ALONE!'

'Leave ISRO ALONE!'

Related Stories

Bengaluru healthcare firm owner held in interstate fake drug racket

Bengaluru healthcare firm owner held in interstate fake drug racket

Web Stories

Check Out Lenovo Legion 5i, Now In India

Check Out Lenovo Legion 5i, Now In India
Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Arrives September 26

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Arrives September 26
OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives

OnePlus 13s 16 GB RAM Variant Arrives