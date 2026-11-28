The CBI has successfully coordinated the extradition of Vikas Agrawal, a key fugitive and alleged "moneyman" in the massive Rs 1,280 crore Chhattisgarh liquor distribution scam, from the UAE.

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Key Points Vikas Agrawal, a fugitive wanted in a Rs 1,280 crore Chhattisgarh liquor distribution scam, was extradited from the UAE on Friday.

The CBI, along with MEA, MHA, and Chhattisgarh Police, coordinated the complex extradition operation.

Agrawal is accused of being the "moneyman" of an organised syndicate, facilitating commissions and routing crime proceeds, leading to over Rs 1,280 crore loss to the state exchequer.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued against Agrawal, leading to his arrest by UAE authorities and subsequent deportation to India.

The CBI has coordinated the extradition of Vikas Agrawal, a wanted fugitive in a Rs 1,280 crore liquor distribution scam in Chhattisgarh, who was deported from the UAE on Friday, officials said.

The operation was coordinated by the CBI, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Chhattisgarh Police, the agency said in a statement.

Details Of The Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

Facing an Interpol Red Notice, Agrawal was wanted in a case registered by Chhattisgarh Police for alleged irregularities in the state's liquor distribution system between 2019 and 2022.

According to the CBI, Agrawal allegedly served as the central financial coordinator, or "moneyman", of an organised syndicate involved in the irregularities, which caused a loss of more than Rs 1,280 crore to the state exchequer.

The agency said he facilitated the collection and distribution of commissions from distilleries to public officials and other beneficiaries.

He also allegedly helped route the proceeds of crime through various companies and financial arrangements to conceal their source and ownership, a CBI spokesperson said.

Extradition Process And Arrest

A charge-sheet was filed in the case before a court in November 2024, but Agrawal remained on the run.

"At the request of Chhattisgarh Police, NCB-New Delhi (CBI) got a Red Notice published against the subject through Interpol channels. Thereafter, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India," the spokesperson said.

A team of Chhattisgarh Police travelled to the UAE to take custody of Agrawal at the Dubai International Airport. It arrived at the Mumbai airport on Friday, the CBI said.