Kerala's Onam liquor sales cross Rs 770 crore in 8 days

Kerala's state-run Bevco achieved record liquor sales of over Rs 770 crore during the first eight days of the Onam festive season, significantly boosting state revenue.

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Key Points Kerala's state government-run Bevco achieved record liquor sales of Rs 771.29 crore during the initial eight days of the Onam season.

This year's Onam liquor sales significantly exceed the Rs 694.96 crore recorded during the same period last year.

Sales on Uthradam day were Rs 126.31 crore, slightly lower than the previous year's Rs 137.64 crore for that specific day.

Officials expect this year's total sales to surpass the Rs 826.38 crore that Bevco recorded during the Onam season in 2025.

Bevco is the Kerala government's sole entity for purchasing and distributing various types of liquor in the state.

The festive season in Keralam is raking in the moolah for state-run Bevco with liquor sales touching a record Rs 770 crore in the first eight of the 10-day Onam season.

According to excise department officials, liquor worth Rs 771.29 crore was sold through Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets across the state during the first eight days of the 10-day Onam season, till August 25.

During the corresponding period of the previous year's Onam season, liquor worth Rs 694.96 crore was sold, officials said.

Bevco's Onam Sales Performance

On Uthradam day on August 25, a day before Thiruvonam, liquor worth Rs 126.31 crore was sold through Bevco outlets, which was lower compared to the previous year's Rs 137.64 crore, officials said.

In 2025, Bevco recorded liquor sales of Rs 826.38 crore during the Onam season, and officials expect this year's sales to exceed last year's figure.

Bevco is a fully owned Kerala government company entrusted by government with the purchase and sale/distribution of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer, wine, foreign made foreign liquor (FMFL) and foreign made wine (FMW) in the state.