Kerala's Economic Crisis: BJP Points Finger At UDF, LDF

BJP leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar and B B Gopakumar have criticised both the UDF and LDF for Kerala's deepening economic crisis, highlighting the state's significant public debt and limited funds for development.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points BJP leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar and B B Gopakumar blame successive UDF and LDF governments for Kerala's economic crisis.

Gopakumar highlights the lack of solutions from both fronts despite acknowledging the state's financial difficulties.

The BJP alleges that 90% of Kerala's revenue is consumed by salaries, pensions, and interest, leaving only 10% for development.

Concerns are raised about Kerala's public debt, including the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), and the responsibility for the state's high debt burden.

The BJP questions the accuracy of the state's financial status presented in the white paper by the Chief Minister.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and his party colleague B B Gopakumar on Thursday blamed the alternate UDF and LDF rule for pushing Kerala into an economic crisis.

BJP's legislature party leader Gopakumar, the MLA from Chathannoor constituency, said that both the LDF and UDF release a white paper every time they come to power and claim that the state is in a serious economic crisis, while the other terms it as wrong. "But neither side comes out with any solutions for it," he said, according to a party statement.

Kerala's Economic Woes: A Blame Game

He said that both sides agree on only one thing that the Centre is not giving funds to the state. Gopakumar said that when former state Finance Minister K N Balagopal claims nearly Rs 6,000 crore was left as balance in the treasury when the LDF government stepped down, Chief Minister V D Satheesan contends that only Rs 2,000 crore was there.

He claimed that during debates in the assembly, both fronts often acknowledge that the Centre was providing the financial assistance on time, but to mislead the public they blame the central government.

Addressing Public Debt And Development Challenges

The BJP leader further said that according to Satheesan 90 per cent of the state's revenue is used to pay salaries, pensions, interest, etc. and only 10 per cent remains for development work and asked how the projects mentioned in the policy address can be implemented with that.

Gopakumar also demanded that the state government clarify how much is Kerala's public debt, including that of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). He also sought to know who was responsible for Kerala having the highest public debt in the country as claimed by the CM in his white paper.

Chandrasekhar, the MLA from Nemom constituency, alleged that the economic mismanagement by the Left government that ruled Kerala for the last 10 years has destroyed the state's economy. He also questioned whether the averments made in the white paper regarding the state's financial status were true.