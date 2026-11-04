How Kerala's 'Operation Toofan' Is Tackling The Drug Menace

Kerala's extensive 'Operation Toofan' anti-narcotics drive has achieved significant success, leading to over 15,000 arrests and the seizure of more than 2,000 kg of drugs, alongside comprehensive prevention and rehabilitation efforts.

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Key Points Kerala's 'Operation Toofan' has resulted in 15,515 arrests across 14,369 drug-related cases since its launch on June 2.

Over 2,000 kg of various narcotic substances, including cannabis, MDMA, and heroin, have been seized during the drive.

Authorities have frozen 148 bank accounts, seized 186 vehicles and 801 mobile phones, and issued Red Corner Notices for four absconders.

The initiative also focuses on prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation through programmes like Toofan Local Government 2.0 and Toofan Care.

New projects like Toofan ICE will install surveillance cameras in government schools, connected to police stations, to curb drug use.

Five months after the launch of the anti-narcotics drive, 'Operation Toofan', in Keralam, more than 15,000 people have been arrested in over 14,000 drug-related cases, IG Putta Vimaladitya said here on Wednesday.

Significant Arrests And Seizures

Addressing a press conference on the progress of Operation Toofan, Vimaladitya, the state nodal officer for the drive, said 15,515 people had been arrested in 14,369 cases since June 2, when the initiative was launched by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Of those arrested, 1,173 had been remanded, he said.

More than 2,000 kg of narcotic substances (cannabis, MDMA, hashish, brown sugar, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD stamps and heroin) had also been seized in connection with the cases, the officer said.

Additionally, 186 vehicles and 801 mobile phones had been seized from the accused, while 148 bank accounts had been frozen, he said.

Steps were also being taken to identify and freeze illegal assets acquired through drug trafficking, he added.

Red Corner Notices had been issued against four persons involved in drug-related cases who had fled abroad, while a Blue Corner Notice had been issued against one person and Look Out Circulars against 10 others, Vimaladitya said.

Community Engagement And Prevention

He said the police had received considerable information from the public about drug sales and use.

Action had been taken on information received through 8,125 phone calls and 5,668 WhatsApp messages, he added.

As part of the Toofan Local Government 2.0 initiative, anti-drug vigilance was being strengthened, with efforts under way to reduce the demand for narcotics. People considered vulnerable to drug use, as well as those already using drugs, were being identified and provided counselling, treatment and rehabilitation, Vimaladitya said.

Future Strategies And Rehabilitation

The Toofan ICE (Information, Compliance and Enforcement) project, under which cameras would be installed in government schools and connected to the respective police stations for surveillance, would also be implemented soon, he said.

Other initiatives included Toofan Care, aimed at identifying drug users and providing them assistance; Toofan Local 2.0, which seeks to increase the participation of local self-government institutions; and Toofan Mentors, which would coordinate anti-drug activities and provide guidance, the officer said.

Alongside legal action, equal importance was being given to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and the social reintegration of drug users, he added.

The police were also intensifying efforts to detect inter-state drug trafficking networks, upgrading facilities at forensic laboratories, training officers to deal with drug users and coordinating with private hotels on rehabilitation-related efforts, Vimaladitya said.