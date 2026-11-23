A tragic incident in Kollam, Kerala, has led to student protests after a 17-year-old boy died by suicide, with allegations of severe harassment and humiliation by school teachers and the principal.

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Key Points A 17-year-old Plus-Two student, Niranjan, was found dead by suicide at his residence in Sooranad early on Sunday.

Classmates and relatives allege that teachers and the principal humiliated Niranjan for talking to a female student during a school trip.

His parents were reportedly called to school where he was further scolded.

Students and relatives protested on Monday with Niranjan's body in front of the school, demanding action against those involved.

Police assured a proper investigation into Niranjan's death, leading to the protest being called off, and have recovered a suicide note.

Students of a government school in this district on Monday staged a protest with the body of a 17-year-old boy, demanding action against teachers and the school principal over alleged harassment, prompting police intervention, officials said.

Student's Death Sparks Outcry

Niranjan, a Plus-Two student of the Government Higher Secondary School, Sooranad, was found hanging at his residence at Anayadi in Sooranad early on Sunday, police said.

According to police, his classmates and relatives alleged that teachers and the school principal had humiliated him in front of other students recently for allegedly talking to a female student during a school trip.

They also alleged that his parents were subsequently called to the school office, where he was scolded further, police said.

Students and relatives assembled with Niranjan's body in front of the school on Monday morning, demanding action against the teachers and the principal allegedly involved in the incident.

As the protest continued, the police were informed, following which personnel from the Sooranad police station reached the spot.

The Station House Officer assured the protesters that a proper investigation would be conducted into Niranjan's death, officials said.

Following the assurance, the students called off the protest, police said.

Police said they had recovered a suicide note from Niranjan's residence and that further investigation was underway.

The school is yet to respond to the allegations.