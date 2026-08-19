Keralam shocker: Girl, 13, plots kin's murder, 3 minor boys execute killing

A shocking crime in Keralam sees a 13-year-old girl and her minor boyfriend apprehended for the alleged murder of her elderly relative, driven by a motive to steal gold and money for luxury items.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A 13-year-old girl in Keralam is suspected of orchestrating the murder of her elderly relative, Sivankutty.

Her minor boyfriend and two friends allegedly carried out the murder, showing the crime to her via video call.

The primary motive appears to be theft, with the teenagers planning to steal gold and money to purchase a high-end mobile phone and a motorbike.

Investigators are also exploring a possible revenge motive, as the girl allegedly reported 'bad touch' by the victim.

All four minor accused have been apprehended, and legal action will proceed under the Juvenile Justice Act.

A 13-year-old girl in Keralam allegedly played a key role in the killing of her close elderly relative, while her minor boyfriend and two friends were suspected of carrying out the murder and showing the crime to her over a video call, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, an eighth-standard student, was a close relative of the victim, Sivankutty (67), who was killed at his home in Karuvatta on Saturday night, the police said.

The three boys, all minors and friends of the girl, are from Paravur in neighbouring Kollam district.

All the minor accused were apprehended on Tuesday after a thorough interrogation, the police said.

Motive Behind The Tragic Incident

Investigators suspect the teenagers had planned to steal gold and money from the house, with the proceeds intended for purchases including a high-end mobile phone and a motorbike.

According to police, Sivankutty was found dead inside his house on Monday morning. His wife and daughter were away at a hospital at the time, leaving him alone at home, the police said.

The chain he was wearing and the gold kept in the house were found missing.

The girl's statements during questioning reportedly raised suspicion, following which police intensified the investigation and detained the teenagers.

The police suspect that the murder occurred during an attempt to steal gold kept at the house.

The girl allegedly informed the other teenagers about the possibility of gold being kept there, police sources said.

Investigation Uncovers Disturbing Details

According to the police, the three teenagers, including the boyfriend of the accused girl from Paravur had allegedly entered through a space near a ventilator at the rear of the house and the victim was allegedly killed during a scuffle that followed.

The victim's body was found with the hands and legs tied and a cloth tightened around the neck, sources said.

"Theft is suspected to be the motive for the murder. The accused wanted to find money to buy a high-end mobile phone and a bike. More details will emerge after detailed interrogation and further investigation," a police officer said.

The police said the investigation established that the boyfriend made a video call to the 13-year-old girl during the assault and showed her the killing.

The accused then allegedly stole gold ornaments from the house.

The four teenagers were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

The police said questioning is continuing to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the murder.

Exploring Additional Motives And Legal Action

While talking to reporters later, Alappuzha Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishnu Pratheep T K said the investigators initially suspected murder after the victim was found with his hands and legs tied with pieces of cloth.

As part of a comprehensive probe from various angles, investigators looked into whether the murder was committed by someone close to the victim or by an outsider.

The victim's close relatives were also questioned, and investigators examined possible personal enmity and other motives, he said.

During the parallel investigation, police got information that the boyfriend of the young girl, close to the victim, had allegedly travelled to the house with some of his friends with the intention of stealing gold and money.

A thorough interrogation later revealed the alleged involvement of the minor girl, her minor boyfriend and his teenage friends in the crime.

"The girl had allegedly told the boyfriend about 'bad touch' by the victim towards her, bringing a possible revenge motive into the investigation," he said.

However, the primary motive appeared to be the theft of gold and cash, the SP added.

The police subsequently traced the accused and recovered all the stolen gold ornaments.

According to the investigation, the main accused was the girl's boyfriend, who allegedly carried out the crime with the help of his friends.

The teenagers were also allegedly planning to make money for purposes including buying a bike and a high-end mobile phone.

The police said the accused tried to mislead investigators by scattering chilli powder around the scene, apparently believing it would help them evade detection.

SP said the manner in which the crime was executed showed a level of planning despite the accused being teenagers.

The girl is 13 years old, while the other accused are aged around 16 and 17, he said.

Given the nature of the offence, further legal action will be taken under the Juvenile Justice Act, the police said, adding that the accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the officer said.