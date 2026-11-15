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Senior citizen loses Rs 1.41 cr in fake online trading scheme

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R November 15, 2026 16:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 63-year-old man in Kozhikode has fallen victim to a sophisticated online trading scam, losing Rs 1.41 crore after being lured by a fraudulent video featuring a deepfake of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • A 63-year-old man from Kozhikode lost Rs 1.41 crore after investing in a fraudulent online trading platform.
  • The scam was promoted through a fake video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Facebook.
  • The victim transferred Rs 1.41 crore in 30 transactions between June 6, 2025, and November 4, 2026.
  • Neither the promised returns nor the invested amount was returned to the complainant.
  • Kozhikode Rural Cyber Crime Police registered an FIR on Saturday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

A 63-year-old man lost Rs 1.41 crore after investing in a fraudulent online trading platform promoted through a fake video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, police said here on Sunday.

The Kozhikode Rural Cyber Crime Police registered an FIR on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Abdurahiman P, a resident of Nochad in Naduvannur.

 

Details Of The Online Trading Fraud

According to the police, the complainant came across a fake video of Sitharaman on Facebook promising attractive returns through online trading.

Believing the video to be genuine, he clicked on a link provided alongside it and followed the fraudsters' instructions, the police said.

The alleged fraud took place between June 6, 2025, and November 4, 2026, during which the victim transferred a total of Rs 1.41 crore in 30 transactions from his two bank accounts to various bank accounts operated by the accused, officials said.

However, neither the promised returns nor the invested amount was returned, following which he approached the police, officials said.

The complainant delayed reporting the incident as he expected to recover the lost money, the police said.

The Cyber Crime Police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. The accused have not been identified.

The police said attempts are on to track the accused persons based on money transferred to various accounts and phone calls received by the complainant.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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