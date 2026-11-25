Authorities in Keralam have registered a case under the Arms Act against the mother of a class 9 student after he accidentally shot a classmate with a country-made gun brought to school, highlighting serious concerns about firearm safety and juvenile involvement.

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Key Points A class 9 student accidentally shot a classmate with a country-made gun at a government school near Thrithala, Palakkad, on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case under the Arms Act against the student's mother, as the gun was reportedly taken from her cupboard.

The injured student underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

A special background report has been submitted against the child, who will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The country-made gun belonged to the child's grandfather and was functional, according to a firearms expert.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the mother of a class 9 student who had brought a gun to the government school and accidentally shot a classmate while playing with it, police said.

Investigation Into Accidental School Shooting

The incident had happened near Thrithala in this north Keralam district on Tuesday and the FIR was registered the same night against the student's mother as his father had died, an officer of Thrithala police station said.

The injured student had undergone surgery and was in stable condition now, the officer said.

He further said that a special background report has been submitted against the child who brought the gun to the school and he will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The officer also said that the case against the mother has been registered based on the child's statement that the gun was in her cupboard.

According to the FIR, the country-made gun belonged to the child's grandfather and he had taken it out from his mother's cupboard.

His mother has been booked under various provisions of the Arms Act.

The FIR, registered on a complaint by the school's headmaster, also said that while the student was playing with the gun in the classroom, it got discharged accidentally and injured a classmate.

It also said that according to a firearms expert, it was a country-made gun and was functional.