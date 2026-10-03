Home  » News » Kerala Police Issue Warning On Rising Cyber Customer Care Scams

Kerala Police Issue Warning On Rising Cyber Customer Care Scams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 03, 2026 09:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Keralam police have issued a crucial warning to the public about sophisticated cyber fraudsters exploiting fake customer care numbers from banks and e-commerce platforms to steal personal and financial data, urging vigilance against these prevalent online scams.

All illustrations: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com

IMAGE: All illustrations: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Keralam police warn against cyber fraudsters using fake customer care numbers of banks and e-commerce platforms.
  • Fraudsters post fake numbers online and trick victims into installing remote access apps or making small payments.
  • Never trust customer care numbers from internet searches; always use official websites or apps.
  • Avoid installing remote access apps or sharing OTPs, PINs, passwords, or card details with strangers.
  • Report cyber financial fraud immediately to helpline 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Keralam police have cautioned the public against cyber fraudsters using fake customer care numbers of banks and e-commerce platforms to dupe people and obtain their personal and financial information.

Beware Of Online Customer Care Scams

In a statement, police said fraudsters were posting fake customer care numbers on the internet, following which people seeking assistance were contacted by persons posing as customer support agents.

 

The fraudsters then ask victims to install remote access or screen-sharing applications on their phones, purportedly to resolve their complaints, police said.

They may ask victims to pay small amounts, such as Rs 5, as a registration or verification fee, and use such interactions to obtain banking and personal information or carry out larger financial frauds, police said.

Police advised the public not to blindly trust customer care numbers found through internet searches and to use only the official websites or applications of service providers.

People should not install remote access or screen-sharing applications or make payments at the request of strangers, and should never share OTPs, PINs, passwords or card details, police said.

If a caller raises suspicion, the call should be ended immediately, and the concerned institution contacted through its official channels or by visiting its nearest branch, they added.

Anyone who falls victim to cyber financial fraud should immediately report it to the cybercrime helpline 1930 or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at (www.cybercrime.gov.in), police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

cyber fraudkerala policecustomer care scamsonline securityfinancial crime

More From Rediff

Flydubai Attack: Questions, Questions

Flydubai Attack: Questions, Questions
FIR Ordered Against Officials In Pilibhit Over Protest Incident

FIR Ordered Against Officials In Pilibhit Over Protest Incident
'Every Soldier Had To Return After Surgical Strikes'

'Every Soldier Had To Return After Surgical Strikes'

Related Stories

Kerala Police Warns Of New Mattress Cyber Fraud

Kerala Police Warns Of New Mattress Cyber Fraud

Web Stories

9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities

9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities
International Coffee Day: 5 Delicious Drinks

International Coffee Day: 5 Delicious Drinks
12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi