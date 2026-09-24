Beware Of Online Scams For India-West Indies ODI Tickets

Kerala Police have issued a crucial warning to cricket fans regarding widespread online fraud involving fake tickets for the upcoming India-West Indies ODI match, urging vigilance against sophisticated scam tactics.

Key Points Kerala Police warn against fake online tickets for the India-West Indies ODI match.

Fraudsters use fake Instagram ads and WhatsApp to solicit personal details and advance payments.

Scammers demand additional fees for GST, processing, and verification after initial payment.

The public is advised to use only official platforms for ticket purchases and avoid sharing sensitive financial information.

Victims of online ticket fraud should report incidents to cyber police helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

Keralam police on Thursday warned people against online fraudsters selling fake tickets through social media for the India-West Indies first ODI, scheduled to be played here at the Greenfield Stadium on Sunday.

Cyber police said fraudsters were using fake Instagram pages and posts to advertise cricket tickets at attractive prices and direct interested buyers to WhatsApp to make bookings.

Understanding The Scam Tactics

The scammers collect personal details such as names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses through fake booking forms before seeking a small advance payment to reserve tickets, police said in a statement.

After sending fake order confirmation messages, they demand additional payments on the pretext of GST, refundable charges, verification fees and processing charges, promising that the money would be returned, it said.

The fraudsters later seek more money on various pretexts, including "transaction processing" and "refund pending", and threaten that the ticket and initial payment would be forfeited if the victim refuses to pay, police said.

How To Protect Yourself From Fraud

Police advised people not to blindly trust cricket or other sports ticket advertisements on social media and to verify ticket availability and booking details only through official platforms and organisers' announcements.

People should not transfer money directly to WhatsApp numbers provided in social media advertisements or share OTPs, UPI PINs, bank details or card details with anyone, they said.

Repeated demands for money after an initial small payment and requests citing GST, refundable, processing or verification charges should be treated as warning signs, police said.

People who come across such fake advertisements or fall victim to such fraud should report them to the cyber police through helpline 1930 or the cybercrime.gov.in website, preferably within one hour, police said.