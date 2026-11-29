Police officers in Thrissur, Kerala, faced a violent assault while intervening in a moral policing incident near Ayyanthole, leading to injuries and arrests under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Key Points Police officers in Thrissur were attacked and injured a day ago while intervening in a moral policing incident.

The incident on Saturday evening involved a group of men allegedly questioning and assaulting a couple near Ayyanthole.

The attackers injured two officers, breaking one's arm and another's finger.

Two accused have been taken into custody and booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A search is currently underway for the third accused who fled the scene.

Police officers who intervened in a purported incident of moral policing by some youths were allegedly attacked and injured by them a day ago near Ayyanthole here, police said on Sunday.

Moral Policing Incident Leads To Police Assault

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a group of men allegedly questioned and assaulted a couple near Ayyanthole while they were talking to each other.

When the woman called the police, officers from the Thrissur Town West police station reached the area and intervened in the matter.

However, the three member group attacked the officers also breaking the arm of one officer and the finger of another, police claimed.

With the help of additional force, two of the attackers were taken into custody, while the third fled the scene, an officer of Thrissur Town West police station said.

The arrest of the two has not been formally recorded, but they have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assaulting the couple and the officers, police said.

Search is on for the third accused, it added.