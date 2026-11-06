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Internal Inquiry Ordered Into Kerala Police-Criminal Nexus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 06, 2026 18:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Kerala government has launched a significant internal inquiry into four police personnel from Pathanamthitta district over serious allegations of their close association with a history-sheeter and involvement in illegal activities like unauthorised soil transportation.

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Key Points

  • The Kerala government has ordered an internal inquiry into four police personnel from Pathanamthitta district.
  • The personnel are accused of close association with a history-sheeter named Sarath and aiding his illegal activities, including unauthorised soil transportation.
  • The inquiry order was issued on November 5, following a Crime Branch report submitted in February 2026.
  • The accused officers include Deputy Superintendent of Police Nandakumar, Senior Civil Police Officer Sukesh Raj, Sub Inspector Jinu J U, and Grade Assistant Sub Inspector Harikrishnan.

The Keralam government has ordered an internal inquiry into allegations that four police personnel formerly posted in Pathanamthitta district were closely associated with a history-sheeter and helped him carry out illegal activities, including unauthorised soil transportation, officials said on Friday.

Details Of The Inquiry

In an order issued on November 5, the Home department directed the state police chief to constitute a panel and appoint an inquiry officer within a week to examine the allegations.

 

The allegations concern Deputy Superintendent of Police Nandakumar, Senior Civil Police Officer Sukesh Raj, Sub Inspector Jinu J U and Grade Assistant Sub Inspector Harikrishnan, who had served in Pathanamthitta district.

The order alleged that the four personnel had maintained close links with Sarath, who faces criminal cases and is listed in the rowdy history sheet maintained by the Pandalam police station.

They were also accused of helping him carry out illegal activities, including unauthorised soil transportation.

The government ordered the inquiry following a Crime Branch report submitted in February 2026.

The report was based on a confidential inquiry conducted by the Crime Branch on the directions of the ADGP, Crime Branch, through the Superintendents of Police in Kollam and Pathanamthitta, the order said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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kerala police inquirypolice misconducthistory-sheeter linksunauthorised soil transportationpathanamthitta police

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