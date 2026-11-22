Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan has initiated a comprehensive state-wide crackdown on unapproved cosmetics and protein powders, including those linked to severe kidney diseases, urging consumers to verify product quality and source.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com

Key Points Keralam health minister K Muraleedharan ordered state-wide action against fake cosmetics and protein powders on Sunday after two cases of kidney disease were linked to fairness creams.

Unapproved beauty and health products, some originating from Pakistan and the Mangaluru-Kasaragod region, are being sold online without essential manufacturer or expiry information.

The action follows claims from a 17-year-old girl and singer Saleem Kodathoor who suffered membranous nephropathy, with the girl's doctors noting high mercury levels from cream use.

Authorities will permanently cancel licences of establishments selling illegal products and pursue criminal action against vloggers promoting harmful fake cosmetics.

Inspections will target face sheets, fairness products, skin tone enhancers, and other cosmetics, alongside pills and ointments falsely claiming to boost muscle or physical strength.

With two reported instances of people suffering kidney diseases allegedly due to the use of fairness creams, Keralam health minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday ordered state-wide action, including inspection of fake cosmetics and protein powders.

Concerns Over Unapproved Products

The minister, in a statement, said such unapproved beauty and health products are coming from Pakistan and the Mangaluru-Kasaragod region.

"Unapproved cosmetics and health products are being sold in Kerala, by ordering them online from the Mangaluru-Kasaragod region. There are serious concerns about the source, quality and safety of such products," he said.

"Some products arriving via Pakistan do not even have basic information such as the manufacturer name, date of manufacture and expiry date. Action needs to be taken to identify the chain of distribution of such products," he said.

Strict Action Against Sellers And Promoters

Muraleedharan further said that licences of establishment selling such products will be cancelled permanently and criminal action will be taken against vloggers who make false advertisements promoting fake cosmetics or protein powders.

The action comes in the wake of a 17-year-old girl and singer Saleem Kodathoor claiming that they suffered a kidney disease -- membranous nephropathy, following the use of a skin-lightening cream.

While Kodathoor claimed he suffered the ailment around 10 years ago and had to undergo treatment for several months, the girl disclosed her illness recently with her doctors claiming that her body had high levels of mercury due to the use of the cream which had dangerous quantities of the chemical.

State-Wide Inspections Initiated

Following these complaints, Muraleedharan said that he has directed the State Drugs Controller to conduct inspections in all districts to control the sale and online marketing of such products.

He said that directions have been issued to permanently cancel the licences of establishments selling illegal products and to take criminal action against those responsible.

The marketing of face sheets, fairness products, creams that claim to enhance skin tone and beauty, and other cosmetics will be specially inspected.

The minister said that doctors have warned that some fake and unsafe products can cause serious health problems affecting the kidneys, liver and nervous system, and even skin cancer.

He said that many products are being marketed with claims of enhancing beauty and changing skin tone, and providing quick results, but consumers do not get sufficient information about their ingredients and health effects.

Broader Scope Of Inspection And Public Advisory

In addition to cosmetics, those who sell pills, ointments, and salves through false advertisements claiming to increase muscle strength, body strength, and physical stimulation will also be brought under the scope of inspection, he added.

"Action will also be taken against advertisements that mislead the public by making claims that lack scientific evidence," the minister said.

Muraleedharan said that vloggers who promote and encourage the use of such products through social media will also be monitored and legal action will be taken against those who are paid to promote products that are harmful to public health.

"Not only the advertising and sale of products, but also their distribution chain and source should be examined and those responsible should be identified," he said. Such products should be purchased and used only under the guidance of authorised doctors.

The minister requested the public to ensure the approval, manufacturer's information, and quality of the products without being swayed by attractive advertisements and promises of quick results.