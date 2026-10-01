Keralam minister's car attacked twice as Cong-CPM clashes esclate on Day 2

Keralam sports minister O J Janeesh's vehicle faced alleged attacks by DYFI workers in Kannur and Kasaragod, igniting a fierce political debate over escalating violence and accusations of deliberate instigation.

IMAGE: Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan (right) visits the DCC office, which was pelted with stones by unidentified miscreants, in Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam, September 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Keralam sports minister O J Janeesh's vehicle was attacked by DYFI workers in Kannur and Kasaragod districts during official events.

The protests were reportedly a reaction to a clash between SFI and Youth Congress workers in Thiruvananthapuram.

Minister Janeesh accused CPI-M and DYFI of deliberately instigating violence and diverting national political discourse.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan condemned the attack, alleging CPI-M leadership's involvement and calling for legal action against those responsible.

Home minister Ramesh Chennithala highlighted a pattern of political attacks, alleging collusion between BJP and CPI-M in street violence.

Keralam Sports Minister O J Janeesh's vehicle was allegedly attacked and blocked by the workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, Communist Party of India-Marxist's youth wing, at multiple places in Kannur and Kasaragod districts, where he had arrived to attend various events on Thursday, officials said.

The protests were held in the wake of a clash involving Students Federation of India (SFI), students wing of the CPI-M, and Youth Congress workers near a Kerala University hostel in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night.

The incident first occurred when Janeesh, who is also the Youth Congress state president, was travelling to another event in Kannur after attending a programme in Taliparamba.

Some protesters allegedly approached his car, blocked it and damaged the flag mounted on its front, police said.

The protesters also damaged the vehicle's window visor before police intervened and removed them, officials said.

Similar protests, including black-flag demonstrations, were held elsewhere in Kasaragod while Janeesh was travelling to attend events in the district.

Janeesh's vehicle was accompanied by two police escort vehicles, officials said.

Minister Janeesh Details Attacks and Responds

Janeesh said that vehicle was attacked in five places in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

"People showing black flags or protesting in those places is not an issue for us at all. That is something that happens democratically; we do not oppose or protest against that. But trying to attack a vehicle means the intention is to attack the person inside the vehicle," he said.

Janeesh accused the CPI-M and DYFI of deliberately "instigating" violence following the attack on his vehicle in Kannur and Kasaragod, alleging that the clashes near the University College hostel in Thiruvananthapuram were part of a planned attempt to create political unrest.

"At the national level, the INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, is holding protests against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. But in Keralam, the opposition, which is part of the INDIA bloc, is taking to the streets in a manner that diverts the discussion towards helping the BJP," he said.

He said that if a peaceful protest is conducted, the government will not intervene.

However, if the protest turns violent, the system will intervene, he said.

"One thing that can be understood from this is that the defeat in the last Assembly election, with UDF winning 102 seats, has had a huge impact on them. Despite all their efforts, none of their agitations is gaining traction. So now they are attempting to provoke cadres, bring them onto the streets and create some casualties, hoping to use that issue for a political comeback," he said.

Political Leaders Condemn and Counter-Accuse

The Congress condemned the attack on the minister, alleging that the CPI-M was attempting to disrupt the state's peaceful atmosphere.

However, DYFI leaders alleged that Janeesh was responsible for the clash near the University College hostel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the attack on Janeesh in Kannur was carried out with the knowledge of the CPI-M leadership and vowed to bring those involved, including leaders who allegedly conspired, before the law.

In a statement, he termed the attack allegedly carried out by DYFI and CPI-M workers against Janeesh as "unacceptable" and said that the conspiracy behind it was clear.

He alleged that the party is continuing to function like a criminal mafia and said the government had a responsibility to stop violent protests involving criminals and quotation gangs.

"Is the CPI-M's problem that Minister O J Janeesh led the Youth Congress protest against the Election Commission, which acted unconstitutionally, and the BJP government?" he asked.

He warned the CPI-M and alleged criminal groups against assuming that they could continue the "hooliganism" witnessed in Keralam over the past 10 years.

Home Minister Alleges Broader Political Collusion

Meanwhile, state home minister Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the CPI-M had long followed a politics of attacking ministers, citing the assault on former chief minister Oommen Chandy by DYFI workers in Kannur and the alleged attack on Sports Minister O J Janeesh on Thursday.

He said the government would take strong action against those attempting to create unrest and that troublemakers would be dealt with to maintain peace.

Chennithala further alleged that the BJP and CPI-M are acting together in carrying out street violence.

He claimed that Yuva Morcha workers obstructed and attempted to attack Minister K M Shaji on a public road on Wednesday, while CPI-M workers allegedly targeted Janeesh in Kannur on Thursday.

The minister's vehicle was obstructed at five places, and stones were used to hit the car, he alleged, adding that even the national flag on the vehicle was damaged.

Accusing the BJP and CPI-M of working together to disrupt law and order, Chennithala questioned why the CPI-M is troubled by protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He said the agitation against Kumar appeared to have unsettled the CPI-M.

Chennithala said a comprehensive investigation would be conducted and that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.